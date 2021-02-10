John Petty, New Billboards Provide Extra Motivation for No. 11 Alabama Basketball's Win Over South Carolina

Nate Oats loves the new billboards in Tuscaloosa criticizing the team's rebounding and John Petty Jr. is determined to not let this February be like ones in past for the Crimson Tide

Right after the University of Alabama men's basketball team's first Southeastern Conference loss of the season last weekend to No. 10 Missouri, three new billboards went up in Tuscaloosa.

"Protect the Paint," "Rebound!" and "Rebounding = Final Four" is what each one read. All three are located right on University Blvd. as you enter the Crimson Tide's campus.

The fan who was bought them was clearly upset at the team's effort on the glass against the Tigers, where Alabama was out-rebounded 45-43 and outscored in the painted area 46-22.

However in a bounce-back 81-78 victory on Tuesday night in Columbia inside Colonial Life Arena versus South Carolina, the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide answered the challenge and won the rebounding battle 41-39 and had eight more second-chance points, 19-11, than the Gamecocks.

Alabama coach Nate Oats saw the billboards on social media and was delighted to see the effort from the fan who decided to make the purchase.

"I love it," Oats said postgame. "Shoot, they are obviously into basketball if someone is paying to put billboards up telling us to rebound. They are on the same page as the coaching staff. I love that the fans in Tuscaloosa care that much.

"We got some basketball fans and I love it."

What helped the Crimson Tide get back on track against South Carolina was that one of its senior leaders, guard John Petty Jr., showed up and showed out with a team-high 20 points.

It was his first 20-point game since Jan. 19 and led the team in rebounding with eight. The Huntsville, Ala. native also shot 46.6 percent from the field and added two blocks and a steal.

Petty says that Alabama's abysmal February record of the past is what fueled his performance.

Before beating the Gamecocks, the Crimson Tide's senior class was 12-15 in the second month of the year during their time at the Capstone.

"I was going to do whatever it took for us to get a win," Petty said. "One thing we have kind of gone over as a team and with our leaders is our record in February. It's always been pretty bad. As a senior and a leader on this team, I'm not letting it go down that road this year.

"Whatever it takes to win, I've gotta do it."

However, Petty told the media afterwards that he didn't see the billboards but believes that Alabama physicality is one of the more underrated aspects of this current Crimson Tide team.

"It was most definitely physical and we like that," Petty said. "People might not think that our team isn't hard-nosed or physical but that's not true. That's what we harp on and we are going to continue to get better at that. If every game is like that, we love it. We love getting physical."

With only six games remaining in the regular season and a 3.5-game lead in the SEC standings, Petty and company are looking to reel off another winning streak in order to bring a conference title back to Tuscaloosa.

"We are real determined," Petty said. "Our February record is always bad but we have a good thing going this year. We have a special thing going. Our seniors are trying to go out with a good senior year so we are going to push the guys and do whatever it takes to win.

"We are real motivated to keep this streak going."