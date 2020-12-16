2021 ATH JoJo Earle Flips from LSU, Signs with Alabama

The No. 82 prospect on the SI99 list announced he will be joining Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide

Alabama football flipped a second commitment on National Signing Day, picking up athlete JoJo Earle after Earle decommitted from LSU, ultimately signing with the Crimson Tide.

Coach Nick Saban and company were also able to secure a signature from Keanu Koht earlier on Wednesday, who was a Tigers commit previously.

Check out SI All-American's write-up on Earle, where he is placed at No. 82 overall in the SI99 football prospect rankings:

Prospect: ATH JoJo Earle

Projected Position: Running Back/Slot

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-9.5, 170 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Aledo (Texas)

Committed to: LSU

Frame: Lacks ideal height and length, but does possess a thicker frame and a strong build.

Athleticism: Agility and elusiveness jump off the screen. Earle has exceptional agility and balance, traits that allow him to play with top-level elusiveness, but also make him difficult to tackle in space. Gets to full speed quickly and shows impressive acceleration, traits that overcome the lack of true top-end speed.

Instincts: Makes quick decisions when working horizontally, either climbing over the top of the zone or leveling off underneath. Once he gets the ball in his hands he turns into a running back, and his decision making and anticipation are excellent. Subtle moves in the open field to win beyond speed.

Polish: Early needs to clean up his ability to win against good re-routes, and his top ends can get a bit choppy, but his potential as a route runner is elite due to his agility, understanding of how to attack leverage and feel for finding openings in the defense. Consistently catches the ball away from his body and shows excellent timing as a pass-catcher.

Bottom Line: Early was incredibly productive for Aledo, racking up 1,601 receiving yards, 429 rushing yards, 429 return yards and 26 total touchdowns in 2019. He's a highly intelligent pass catcher that is a threat vertically, horizontally, is dangerous against the zone and is dynamic with the ball in his hands.