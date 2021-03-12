Josh Primo Exits Alabama Basketball's Win Over Mississippi State With Apparent Knee Injury

The Crimson Tide demolished the Bulldogs but lost a key piece in the process

NASHVILLE — No. 6 Alabama basketball obliterated Mississippi State, 85-48, on Friday morning inside Bridgestone Arena in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament, but lost a key piece in the process.

Freshman guard Josh Primo went down with a left knee injury in the second half. As it happened, he went down on the floor screaming in excruciating pain.

He did not return in the 37-point victory.

"It's something with the knee, but that's all we know," Alabama coach Nate Oats said in an interview with ESPN following the game. "I think they're taking him to Vanderbilt..."

Primo had scored eight points on 3-of-5 shooting and grabbed four rebounds to go along with one block before he exited. The native Canadian was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team on Tuesday.

"We were real concerned at first with what happened with Primo but we know he's going to be alright," Alabama senior guard John Petty Jr. said postgame."We're going to pray for him and we will get the job done for him if he's not able to go over the weekend."

This story will be updated.