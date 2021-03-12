All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Josh Primo Exits Alabama Basketball's Win Over Mississippi State With Apparent Knee Injury

The Crimson Tide demolished the Bulldogs but lost a key piece in the process
Author:
Updated:
Original:

NASHVILLE — No. 6 Alabama basketball obliterated Mississippi State, 85-48, on Friday morning inside Bridgestone Arena in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament, but lost a key piece in the process. 

Freshman guard Josh Primo went down with a left knee injury in the second half. As it happened, he went down on the floor screaming in excruciating pain. 

He did not return in the 37-point victory.

"It's something with the knee, but that's all we know," Alabama coach Nate Oats said in an interview with ESPN following the game. "I think they're taking him to Vanderbilt..."

Primo had scored eight points on 3-of-5 shooting and grabbed four rebounds to go along with one block before he exited. The native Canadian was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team on Tuesday.

"We were real concerned at first with what happened with Primo but we know he's going to be alright," Alabama senior guard John Petty Jr. said postgame."We're going to pray for him and we will get the job done for him if he's not able to go over the weekend."

This story will be updated.

210312_game06_867
All Things Bama

Josh Primo Exits Alabama Basketball's Win Over Mississippi State With Apparent Knee Injury

210312_game06_835
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Dismantles Mississippi State 85-48 in SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

022721_MBB_PettyJo_MSU_KG0186
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State at 2021 SEC Tournament

Will Reichard at Missouri, Sept. 26, 2020
All Things Bama

Spring Preview: Two Words Highlight Alabama's Special Teams, Turnover and Perfection

Isaac Odugbesan took first place in the indoor SEC Championships on Feb. 27, 2021, in the shot-put with a throw of 20.50 meters.
All Things Bama

Big Alabama Track Athlete also has a Deft Hand with a Paint Brush

greg sankey
All Things Bama

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Hopes for Full Stadium Capacities This Fall

Crimson Tikes: Double Dribble
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Double Dribble

Alabama linebacker Dont'a Hightower
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 12, 2021