Josh Primo Shines in Return to Action Against Maryland

The freshman guard has been out since March 12 when he suffered a sprained MCL in the SEC tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Since March 12 against Mississippi State in the SEC tournament quarterfinals, No. 2 seed Alabama basketball has been without its biggest freshman playmaker.

On Monday night against No. 10 seed Maryland in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Josh Primo made his triumphant return.

Back on March 12, Primo suffered a sprained MCL ligament in his left knee that has kept him sidelined for the last three games against Tennessee and LSU in the SEC semifinals and final as well as Iona in the first round of the NCAA tournament. While the Crimson Tide still won all three of those games, it has had to rely on its defense even more heavily than usual due to poor offensive production.

While Primo’s absence wasn’t the sole reason that Alabama’s offense has been lacking, his return did add a spark inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday night.

In Alabama’s first offensive possession after he entered the game at the 15:12 mark of the first half, Primo’s first shot of the game was a three-pointer. Less than four minutes later, he hit another one.

According to Crimson Tide sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford, Primo’s return to the team was a big factor in Alabama’s 96-77 win over Maryland.

“It was amazing,” Shackelford said. “Super proud of how he attacked the rehab, really wanted to get back on the court for the team. He came out gave us strong minutes. Came out and hit shots, crashed the offensive glass. He was a big contribution to today's win.

“So it felt good to have him back there out there with us. He deserves to be out here on the big stage. Couldn't be more happy for him.”

Primo ultimately finished the game with 10 points and four rebounds in 23 minutes on the court. In addition to his offensive game, Primo also added an extra layer of depth to the team and played hard defense to make the game that much more difficult for the Terrapins.

Echoing Shackelford’s sentiments, Alabama coach Nate Oats believes that Primo’s return was big for the Crimson Tide.

“I thought he was huge,” Oats said.” We needed big guards. They have big guards that they post a lot. He's 6'6", 200 pounds, athletic, with length. I thought his minutes were huge for us. He's 2-of-4 from 3.

“He's been working too. He hasn't been able to go live in practice but he's been shooting a lot. He's a confident kid. Works hard.”

As a true freshman, Primo is fifth on the team in points this season with 238. He is also fourth on the team in three-pointers with 43 and is fifth in field goals with 82.

Next up for Alabama is the No. 11 seed in the UCLA Bruins at Hinkle Fieldhouse (6:15 p.m. CT, TBS). While the Crimson Tide did not shoot well inside the small arena on Saturday against Iona, the team — along with the newly-returned Primo — is looking to keep its offense going in the Sweet 16.

For Oats, he’s happy to see Primo return. Not only because of the skills he brings to the court, but also because of his character.

“We've got really good kids and he's as good a kid as it comes,” Oats said. “I was happy to see him play well his first game back after his injury.”