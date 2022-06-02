Skip to main content

Proposed SEC Schedules Could Come at Cost of Its Greatest Asset, Rivalries

Just A Minute: The one thing we can be certain of regarding whichever new scheduling format the SEC adopts, everyone's going to be unhappy about something.

The fireworks at the SEC spring meetings were cancelled this past week, while the discussed a mulled over a variety of changes that could start being implemented at any time. 

Or not. 

One of the more high-profile issues is football scheduling and the use of divisions, which dates back to the additions of Missouri and Texas A&M in 2011.  

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated laid out the two plans the league is considering: An eight-game format where teams play one permanent opponent and seven rotating opponents (1–7 model), and a nine-game format where teams play three permanent opponents and six rotating (3–6).

Right now the league is split, between the football powers and those who don't want to hurt their bowl chances, requiting the minimum six wins to qualify. 

Both plans would significantly impact league rivalries, especially the one with a single permanent opponent. 

Alabama, for example, would almost certainly have Auburn as its permanent opponent, but that would mean Tennessee is no longer the Third Saturday in October. 

Texas and Oklahoma would keep playing every year, but not Texas and Texas A&M. 

No more Auburn and Georgia every year.   

It would also mean that the Crimson Tide wouldn't regularly play the opponent that is closest geographically, Mississippi State.

Alabama-LSU just another game? Or Ole Miss? It just doesn't feel right, especially since the Crimson Tide and Tigers have had some epic games during the Nick Saban era. 

Even with the three permanent opponents and six rotating, how would the league balance things out? Say Auburn and Tennessee were two of Alabama's permanent opponents. What's the third? LSU? 

If geography plays a part we could see Alabama paired up against Auburn and the Mississippi schools, only then there's no more Tennessee every year. 

Since the Volunteers haven't beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006, they might be in favor of that.  

Yes, Oklahoma and Texas will soon be conference foes, and the divisions seem destined to be ditched. Only it's going to lead to more games against the likes of Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. 

Enh. 

If these truly are the final two scheduling scenarios, then it's only a matter of time before the SEC goes to a nine-game league schedule. The other option would quickly have people up in arms. 

Regardless, a word of advice to the SEC as it considers moving forward: Don't mess with the rivalries any more than necessary. 

They're the lifeblood to the conference.

Alabama's Biggest SEC Rivalries

The Iron Bowl

Greg McElroy to Roy Upchurch to cap "The Drive" at Auburn in 2009

The rivalry game between Alabama and Auburn is so intense that for a long time the teams didn't play. The first meeting was held February 22, 1893.

The Third Saturday in October

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) carries the ball after an interception against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Many Alabama fans consider Tennessee its strongest rival. However, the Volunteers haven't won a game against the Crimson Tide since 2006, before Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa. 

The Saban Bowl

Will Anderson Jr. vs. LSU

The Alabama-LSU rivalry intensified overnight when Nick Saban, who had won a national championship with the Tigers, left the Miami Dolphins to coach the Crimson Tide. The teams met in a national title game in 2011, won by Alabama in New Orleans.

Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban, Alabama at Ole Miss 2020

Alabama and Ole Miss have been playing since 1894. The Crimson Tide has dominated the series, with an all-time edge of 53–10–2 heading into the 2022 season.

Mississippi State

Jery Jeudy at Mississippi State

The series hasn't been close, but the two campuses are located approximately 90 miles apart and are the two geographically closest SEC universities. Alabama leads 86–17–3 on the field, but two wins were vacated or forfeited. 

