Just A Minute: Why the Surprise Team of the SEC Could be a Big Problem for Alabama

There's a team that's being overlooked in the West Division, and the Crimson Tide will be hitting it at the wrong time.

SEC media Days is about 10 days away and you're seeing predictions and evaluations about the upcoming season across the board as everyone starts to gear up for the start of the 2022 college football season. 

Yes, Alabama is considered the team to beat, and if the offensive line is better than expected -- and the rumblings that this is true are beginning to be felt -- the Crimson Tide figures to be poised for another big season. 

Reigning national champion Georgia is again the top team in the East, and then right below them in the SEC hierarchy this year is thought to be Texas A&M.

And then no one knows. 

Tennessee has 15 returning starters and an explosive offense. 

Lane Kiffin appears to have another quarterback at Ole Miss. 

No one's quite sure to make of Florida during year one of the Billy Napier era. 

Kentucky also has a good quarterback, and another top-level offensive line. 

Arkansas may be a little overrated, but no one is doubting Sam Pittman any longer.

South Carolina is definitely on the rise with Shane Beamer. 

Auburn? Who knows, which is often when the Tigers are most dangerous. 

And how good LSU will be this season under Brian Kelly is anyone's guess. Like usual, the Tigers don't seem to be lacking in talent.

Which brings us to the coach who seems to especially thrive in chaos, Mike Leach. Mississippi State has 17 returning starters and a Will Rogers was the first true freshman quarterback to ever start for the coach. He threw for 336 yards in the Egg Bowl and the Bulldogs are coming off a winning season, which included wins against Texas A&M, Auburn and Kentucky. They also only lost to LSU and Arkansas by three points.

This isn't to suggest that Mississippi State will finish atop the SEC West, but take a look at when Alabama will be hosting the Air Raid offense: Oct. 22. It comes at the end of a four-week run of at Arkansas, Texas A&M and at Tennessee, and right before the Crimson Tide's bye. 

Facing three teams of that caliber in as many weeks would be extremely tough, never mind four. But it's also at the end of eight straight games to open the season. 

Only one word can describe Alabama's slate of games in October this season, brutal. 

