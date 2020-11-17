Justin Thomas is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Tyler Martin
Former University of Alabama golf standout Justin Thomas didn't win his first green jacket over the weekend at The Masters, but he did have his best finish at the storied event, shooting 12-under par landing himself in fourth place.
He started out strong, finding himself in a tie for first place through the first two rounds at 9-under par, but only shot 1-under par on Saturday to lose ground on eventual winner, Dustin Johnson.
Thomas bounced back nicely on Sunday with a round of two-under par to complete the best finish at Augusta of his career. He also took home $552,000.
Those efforts have earned him the honor of Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.
Honorable mention
- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 15 of his 25 passes for 169 yards and two scores to lift the team over the Los Angeles Chargers. He is now 3-0 as a starter.
- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh tallied 136 yards from scrimmage including 112 on the ground on 21 attempts. He also found the end zone twice to beat the Denver Broncos, 37-12.
- Los Angeles Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis recorded the first two sacks of his career against the Seattle Seahawks in a 23-16 victory.
- New England Patriots running back Damien Harris had a career-best night against the Baltimore Ravens, toting the rock 22 times for 121 yards in a 23-17 win.
- Both Tennessee Titans tailback Derrick Henry and Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake eclipsed 100 rushing yards in their respective outings.
Previous winners in 2020
Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry
Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry
Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton
Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks
Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland
Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve
Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks
Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall
Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton
March 4-10: Collin Sexton
March 11-17: Collin Sexton
July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley
July 22-28: Michael Thompson
July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas
Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges
Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster
Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts
Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull
Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter
Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs
Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley
Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry
Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper
Oct. 7 - 13 Alexa Guarachi
Oct. 14 - 20 Derrick Henry
Oct. 21 - 27 Ronnie Harrison
Oct. 28 - Nov. 3 Josh Jacobs
Nov. 4 - 12 Tua Tagovailoa