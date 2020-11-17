SI.com
Justin Thomas is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tyler Martin

Former University of Alabama golf standout Justin Thomas didn't win his first green jacket over the weekend at The Masters, but he did have his best finish at the storied event, shooting 12-under par landing himself in fourth place. 

He started out strong, finding himself in a tie for first place through the first two rounds at 9-under par, but only shot 1-under par on Saturday to lose ground on eventual winner, Dustin Johnson.

Thomas bounced back nicely on Sunday with a round of two-under par to complete the best finish at Augusta of his career. He also took home $552,000.

Those efforts have earned him the honor of Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. 

Honorable mention

  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 15 of his 25 passes for 169 yards and two scores to lift the team over the Los Angeles Chargers. He is now 3-0 as a starter.
  • Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh tallied 136 yards from scrimmage including 112 on the ground on 21 attempts. He also found the end zone twice to beat the Denver Broncos, 37-12.
  • Los Angeles Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis recorded the first two sacks of his career against the Seattle Seahawks in a 23-16 victory.
  • New England Patriots running back Damien Harris had a career-best night against the Baltimore Ravens, toting the rock 22 times for 121 yards in a 23-17 win. 
  • Both Tennessee Titans tailback Derrick Henry and Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake eclipsed 100 rushing yards in their respective outings.

Previous winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter

Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs

Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley

Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper

Oct. 7 - 13 Alexa Guarachi

Oct. 14 - 20 Derrick Henry

Oct. 21 - 27 Ronnie Harrison

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3 Josh Jacobs

Nov. 4 - 12 Tua Tagovailoa 

