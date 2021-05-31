K.B. Sides is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama softball senior right fielder K.B. Sides is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of May 24-30, 2021.
Sides was responsible for a go-ahead, three-run triple that boosted Alabama over Kentucky in the first game of last weekend's NCAA Super Regional, helping the Crimson Tide win Game 1 and ultimately leading to a sweep of the Wildcats to move on to the Women's College World Series.
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Sides hit a ball to the warning track in left-center field with the bases loaded. With the center fielder misjudging the ball, Sides was able to make it all the way to third base and clear the bases to give the Crimson Tide a lead that it would not relinquish.
The same inning, Sides was driven in by a single from Maddie Morgan, giving Sides and Alabama softball a 4-2 lead. With Kentucky adding one more run in the top of the seventh, it was ultimately Sides that made the difference in the 4-3 Crimson Tide victory.
Also considered:
1. Mercy Chelangat (junior cross country/distance, track & field)
- Chelangat qualified for the NCAA Championships in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at last week's East Preliminary
- Chelangat posted times of 15:45.59 (5,000m) and 33:06.83 (10,000m), giving her first place in both events
2. Tyler Ras (junior starting pitcher, baseball)
- In a do-or-die situation at the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament, Ras started on the mound for the Crimson Tide and gave it exactly what it needed: a deep start that helped Alabama avoid heading to the bullpen early and earning a 9-3 victory over No. 24 South Carolina
- In six innings pitched, Ras allowed three runs off five hits, walked one and struck out four
3. Chase Lee (junior closer, baseball)
- Lee entered Alabama baseball's second-round game against No. 4 Tennessee at the SEC Tournament in the seventh and pitched four and two-thirds innings while holding the Volunteers at bay, giving the Crimson Tide the opportunity to win in extra innings for the upset
- Lee allowed no runs off six hits, boosting the Crimson Tide to its second victory over a top-25 opponent in as many days
