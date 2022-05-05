Kaylee Tow: From Fearless Freshman to Alabama's Fifth-Year Leader

The affectionately nicknamed "grandma" of Team 26 reflects on her career and looks ahead as her final regular season with the Crimson Tide comes to a close.

This weekend marks the end of the regular season in college softball, which means all across the country, seniors will be recognized for their last home games. It includes Rhoads Stadium for the series between Alabama and Missouri. Alabama always recognizes the opposing team's seniors as well as its own, and head coach Patrick Murphy said that Missouri has eight players that are going to get recognized this weekend.

For Alabama, there will be just one: Kaylee Tow.

The fifth-year from Madisonville, Kentucky will be receiving her second degree from the University of Alabama this weekend along with playing her final regular season series at home.

She first made her mark on the program at the very team meeting as freshman five years ago. Murphy had all the freshmen describe their personalities.

"We had a team meeting, and he asked the freshmen to speak about 30 seconds about themselves, and my first sentence was that I’m fearless," Tow said. "My dad instilled that in me from when I was a kid, and I really believe that."

Murphy was instantly impressed with the confidence of the then true freshman.

"I’m fairly certain her answer was, ‘I’m not afraid of anything,'" Murphy said. "Here's a freshman walking in, and I was like 'hell yeah, I like that answer.'"

It was just the beginning of what would be a dynamic career for Tow as part of the Crimson Tide. As a freshman, she would go on to start 55 games and earned First Team All-SEC honors along with being named to the NFCA All-American Second Team.

Now, she is a three-time All-American with nearly 250 starts under her belt and has continued to climb up the Alabama record books. She is ninth in career doubles with 45 and fifth in walks with 152.

Alabama Athletics Tow is currently fifth on the team in home runs, third in RBIs, second in walks and fourth in on-base percentage. But it's not just what she brings on the field that is valuable for Team 26. Alabama does have three other senior in Montana Fouts, Ally Shipman and Ashley Prange. But as the only fifth-year on the team, Tow has leaned in to the affectionally given nickname Grandma Tow because she embraces the role as a leader. "I just love being in a leadership role, a mentor role for so many of the young players on the team," Tow said. I really take pride in that because I want them to have an amazing career and to have the experience that I've had, because this has been so priceless. So if there's anything that I can do everyday to make them better, or to make their experience more enjoyable, that's something that I really enjoy and really take pride in." Alabama Athletics The fifth year would not have been possible for Tow without the COVID waiver granted by the NCAA to all 2020 athletes. For the first baseman, it has taught her how some of the worst things in life and softball can turn into something good. "Looking back over the last five years, I think I've changed the most in that I've learned not to take things very seriously," Tow said. "So in this last year, anything happens— it could be bad, it could be good— and I’m just like, that’s God’s plan. I can see how the worst things in my career were working out for good. So this last year has just been like, there's no panic, there's no stress, no nothing, because I know that good things are gonna come to good people, and this program is full of amazing people. "So I can just see how my freshman year, I would hit the panic button and be in here for three hours hitting because I couldn't hit a ball in the game. And now I'm just like, you know what, I've seen this before. And I'm really just going to enjoy every single moment and not let anything get me down because I know my days here are limited. Everyday is amazing, and I wish I had a million more." Alabama Athletics Murphy called Tow one of the most competitive players and clutch hitters he's ever had. He also talked about how great she has been for the program off the field for as many contributions as she has had on. He made it possible for the entire team to spend time in her hometown of Madisonville last Tuesday before they played Western Kentucky on Wednesday. Even after the Crimson Tide experienced travel issues coming back from Texas A&M that forced the team to bus back before hopping right back on a bus to head to Kentucky, Murphy said it was worth it for the moments he and his team spent with Tow's friends and family in Kentucky. The mutual adoration between player and coach was evident as Tow got emotional talking about what that trip meant to her.

"It felt like a celebration," Tow said. "I feel like that I've gained a family here, but my family back home is so important to me. And some of them have never gotten to see me play and had never gotten to meet the people here and understand why it's so special to me. So for Murph to take a trip, I am really, really grateful. I just know he didn't have to do that, and he did, because he loves me. And I truly feel that, so I’m really grateful."

Tow may have been getting a little sentimental, but the season is far from over. Alabama still has a lot to play for, starting with the Missouri series at home this weekend before heading back down to Gainesville for the SEC Tournament.

Alabama has lost three of its last four games while Missouri comes in as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Tigers have won seven in a row with back to back series sweeps over Kentucky and Texas A&M. The winner of this series will finish likely finish in second place in the SEC standings heading into the conference tournament.

According to Murphy and Tow, there is no panicking on the team, and they are feeling refreshed and locked in after a bye weekend.



"It's not a pity party, because we know that we still have softball yet to play," Tow said. "And if we haven't played the last game, we're not done yet. So I think that you're gonna see us continue to get better because we're working really hard."