Ellis is the second Alabama basketball player in as many weeks to be named Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.

Alabama men's basketball senior guard Keon Ellis is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 13-19, 2021.

Alabama basketball went 1-1 last week, falling to Memphis on the road last Tuesday and then taking care of business against Jacksonville State inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday. Ellis was a consistent threat in both of the Crimson Tide's games, earning him this week's honor.

At Memphis, Ellis totaled 19 points along with six rebounds and an assist. He also tallied a block and two steals in 32 minutes on the court. Against Jacksonville State, Ellis earned a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. He also recorded three assists against the Gamecocks.

Ellis and Alabama basketball will return to action on Tuesday in the C.M. Newton Classic against Davidson (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

Also considered:

1. JaMya Mingo-Young (junior guard, women's basketball)

Picked up her own double-double in Alabama's 84-50 win over Sam Houston

Totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds along with two assists and two steals

2. Jahvon Quinerly (junior guard, men's basketball)

Recorded 12 points, six rebounds and four assists at Memphis

Finished second on the Crimson Tide in points against JSU with 15 along with five rebounds and four assists

3. Darius Miles (sophomore forward, men's basketball)

Totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists against the Gamecocks

Led Alabama in plus/minus with a plus-18 against Jacksonville State

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

December 13-19: Keon Ellis