Keon Ellis is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama men's basketball senior guard Keon Ellis is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 13-19, 2021.
Alabama basketball went 1-1 last week, falling to Memphis on the road last Tuesday and then taking care of business against Jacksonville State inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday. Ellis was a consistent threat in both of the Crimson Tide's games, earning him this week's honor.
At Memphis, Ellis totaled 19 points along with six rebounds and an assist. He also tallied a block and two steals in 32 minutes on the court. Against Jacksonville State, Ellis earned a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. He also recorded three assists against the Gamecocks.
Ellis and Alabama basketball will return to action on Tuesday in the C.M. Newton Classic against Davidson (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).
Also considered:
1. JaMya Mingo-Young (junior guard, women's basketball)
- Picked up her own double-double in Alabama's 84-50 win over Sam Houston
- Totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds along with two assists and two steals
2. Jahvon Quinerly (junior guard, men's basketball)
- Recorded 12 points, six rebounds and four assists at Memphis
- Finished second on the Crimson Tide in points against JSU with 15 along with five rebounds and four assists
3. Darius Miles (sophomore forward, men's basketball)
- Totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists against the Gamecocks
- Led Alabama in plus/minus with a plus-18 against Jacksonville State
Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:
August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger
August 23-29: Kate Henderson
August 30-September 5: Bryce Young
September 6-12: Jase McClellan
September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca
September 20-26: Jameson Williams
September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.
October 4-10: Jameson Williams
October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.
October 18-24: Bryce Young
October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat
November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.
November 8-14: Jameson Williams
November 15-21: Bryce Young
November 22-28: Bryce Young
November 29-December 5: Bryce Young
December 6-12: Juwan Gary
December 13-19: Keon Ellis