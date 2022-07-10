Skip to main content

Keon Ellis' Scoring and J.D. Davison's Playmaking and Defense Headline Alabama in the Summer League

Ellis scored 15 points and Davison did a little bit of everything in his Summer League debut.

Keon Ellis and J.D. Davison played two very different NBA Summer League games on Saturday.

Ellis finished with 15 points, one rebound, four assists and a steal in the L.A. Kings’ sudden death loss 94-92 loss against No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.

All of Ellis' points were from downtown as he went 5-for-8 from the field including 5-for-6 from the three-point line.

The Kings score six points in seven seconds after being down by eight with under a minute remaining.

Ellis gave the Kings the lead after a clutch three-pointer with 21.5 seconds remaining in overtime.

However, the Magic tied the game and forced a second overtime after Ellis was blocked on a game-winning layup attempt. Orlando won on a sudden death (next score wins) under-the-basket shot by Emanuel Terry.

J.D. Davison and the Boston Celtics also almost completed a comeback.

Before Saturday's game against the Miami Heat, Davison signed a two-way contract. This means that Davison is allowed to play for both the NBA and the G League.

Davison finished with 10 points, but struggled from the field. He shot 3-for-11 including 2-for-5 from downtown.

However, he made up for it in the other stat categories. Davison had six assists, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Davison threw multiple lobs throughout the game.

Davison initiated the Celtics comeback with a three-pointer to cut it to a 86-73 deficit with 3:20 remaining. Davison scored the Celtics final basket to cut the deficit it to eight, but they would lose the game 88-78.

Davison hobbled off the court in the final minutes due to an apparent right ankle injury. However, it doesn't seem too serious.

