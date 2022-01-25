Skip to main content
Lee Hodges is is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Lee Hodges is is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The former Alabama golfer earned his first top-10 finish on the PGA tour coming in third at the American Express.

Orlando Ramirez

The former Alabama golfer earned his first top-10 finish on the PGA tour coming in third at the American Express.

For the second weekend in a row, former Alabama golfers were near the top of the leaderboard on the PGA tour. This week, it was rookie Lee Hodges who finished T-3 at the American Express in just his 14th ever PGA event. That was good enough to earn Hodges the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. 

Hodges opened the weekend with a -10, 62 to hold the individual lead after the first round. He held a share of the lead heading into the final round and had a strong final showing, but was edged out by Hudson Swafford. The third-place finish is a career-high for Hodges and his first career top-ten finish. 

After transferring in from UAB, Hodges played golf at Alabama from 2016-2018 and is currently in his first full year on the PGA tour. 

Honorable Mention

If you weren't watching Sunday night's AFC divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and the Bills, you missed out on an instant classic. There were four lead changes in the final 1:54 of the game, and Kansas City went on to beat Buffalo 42-36 in overtime. 

Read More

There were several former Alabama players scattered throughout all four of the weekend's NFL playoff games, but Jarran Reed had a big impact in that Chiefs/Bills game. He had six total tackles including a key sack of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on a third down in the fourth quarter that forced the Bills to punt. 

Previous winners in 2022:

Dec. 28- Jan. 3: Najee Harris

Najee Harris

Jan. 4- Jan. 10- Josh Jacobs

Has Josh Jacobs Reclaimed Bell Cow Status with the Raiders?

Jan. 11- Jan. 17- Amari Cooper

amari-cooper-cowboys-eaglesjpg

Lee Hodges at the PGA American Express
All Things Bama

Lee Hodges is is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

1 minute ago
Alabama defenive linemen A'Shawn Robinson and Jarran Reed
Bama/NFL

Which Former Alabama Player has the Best Chance to Make a Big Impact in the Super Bowl?

3 hours ago
The Best of Crimson Tikes December 2021
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Tik Tok

4 hours ago
Joe Namath, The Sporting News, Jan. 25, 1969
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 25, 2022

11 hours ago
Coleman Hutzler 2
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Football's Newest Coaches

19 hours ago
Clay-Chalkville's Mario Craver (4) catches a pass for a two-point conversion during the Class 6A football state championship at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Recruiting

Recently-Offered In-State WR Mario Craver Can See Himself in Alabama's Offense

21 hours ago
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Windham Wrap-up: Tuesday Night Might Be Alabama’s Biggest Maturity Test Yet

22 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Hall of Fame logo
ASWA

Cecil Hurt, Mark McCarter to be Inducted into ASWA Hall of Fame

22 hours ago