Lee Hodges is is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

For the second weekend in a row, former Alabama golfers were near the top of the leaderboard on the PGA tour. This week, it was rookie Lee Hodges who finished T-3 at the American Express in just his 14th ever PGA event. That was good enough to earn Hodges the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Hodges opened the weekend with a -10, 62 to hold the individual lead after the first round. He held a share of the lead heading into the final round and had a strong final showing, but was edged out by Hudson Swafford. The third-place finish is a career-high for Hodges and his first career top-ten finish.

After transferring in from UAB, Hodges played golf at Alabama from 2016-2018 and is currently in his first full year on the PGA tour.

Honorable Mention

If you weren't watching Sunday night's AFC divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and the Bills, you missed out on an instant classic. There were four lead changes in the final 1:54 of the game, and Kansas City went on to beat Buffalo 42-36 in overtime.

There were several former Alabama players scattered throughout all four of the weekend's NFL playoff games, but Jarran Reed had a big impact in that Chiefs/Bills game. He had six total tackles including a key sack of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on a third down in the fourth quarter that forced the Bills to punt.

Previous winners in 2022:

Dec. 28- Jan. 3: Najee Harris

NFL

Jan. 4- Jan. 10- Josh Jacobs

Jan. 11- Jan. 17- Amari Cooper