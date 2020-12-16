All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

2021 Early Signing Day Tracker: Alabama Football Set To Sign 22 Prospects

Wednesday is the first of the Early Signing Period and it should be an exciting day for the Crimson Tide, who is expected to sign all of its verbal commitments
Author:
Updated:
Original:

National Early Signing Day is finally here. 

On Wednesday, the University of Alabama is expected to do something that it hasn't done since the Early-Signing Period began in 2017 and that's sign all of its current verbal commitments. 

The Crimson Tide has 22 pledges and is ranked second in the nation, behind Ohio State, by Sports Illustrated All-American.

Here is a break down of when you can expect prospects to sign their national letters of intent: 

Schedule of Alabama commitments 

All times are central

TE Robbie Ouzts - 7:30 a.m 

OL Tommy Brockermeyer - 7:45 a.m 

OL James Brockermeyer - 7:45 a.m

OL Terrence Ferguson - 9:00 a.m 

S Kaine Williams - 9:00 a.m 

LB Deontae Lawson - 9:00 a.m 

DT Anquin Barnes - 9:00 a.m 

DB Ga'Quincy McKinstry - 10:00 a.m 

WR  Jacorey Brooks - 10:00 a.m 

DT Tim Keenan - 11:00 a.m 

DE Monkell Goodwine - 11:00 a.m

DB Kadarius Calloway - 1:00 p.m 

LB Ian Jackson - 3:00 p.m 

WR Agyie Hall - 3:30 p.m 

DT Damon Payne - 4:00 p.m 

DB Devonta Smith - 5:00 p.m 

QB Jalen Milroe - 6:30 p.m 

OL JC Latham - 9:00 a.m

DB Khyree Jackson - TBD

WR Christian Leary - TBD

DE Dallas Turner - TBD

LB Kendrick Blackshire - TBD

Schedule of Alabama targets 

LB Xavian Sorey - 12:45 p.m (ESPN2)

LB Keanu Koht - 10:00 a.m 

DE Tunmise Adeleye - 12:00 p.m 

WR Xavier Worthy - 3:00 p.m 

DT Maason Smith - 3:30 p.m 

Follow along here on Bama Central throughout the day for everything that happens with the Crimson Tide and any national storylines. 

Live updates

  • Latham will sign at 9 a.m (CT): 

Nick Saban under the Be A Champion logo
All Things Bama

2021 Early Signing Day Tracker: Alabama Football Set To Sign 22 Prospects

Derrick Henry/Jalen Hurts
Bama/NFL

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 15

Derrick Thomas in the Hurricane Bowl in 1988
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 16, 2020

Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Bama Central Courtside: Alabama 83, Furman 80

James Rojas
All Things Bama

In Close Game Against Furman, James Rojas and Juwan Gary Display Maximum Effort

Herb jones
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Erases Double-Digit Deficit, Squeaks Past Furman, 83-80

John Petty Jr. against Texas A&M in 2019
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball Hosts Furman Paladins

Mac Jones at Arkansas thumbs up
All Things Bama

Alabama Still Solidly in First Place in Penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings

Slade Bolden, Alabama practice, December 15, 2020
All Things Bama

Practice Report: Alabama Prepares Game Plan for SEC Championship Game