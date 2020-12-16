2021 Early Signing Day Tracker: Alabama Football Set To Sign 22 Prospects
National Early Signing Day is finally here.
On Wednesday, the University of Alabama is expected to do something that it hasn't done since the Early-Signing Period began in 2017 and that's sign all of its current verbal commitments.
The Crimson Tide has 22 pledges and is ranked second in the nation, behind Ohio State, by Sports Illustrated All-American.
Here is a break down of when you can expect prospects to sign their national letters of intent:
Schedule of Alabama commitments
All times are central
TE Robbie Ouzts - 7:30 a.m
OL Tommy Brockermeyer - 7:45 a.m
OL James Brockermeyer - 7:45 a.m
OL Terrence Ferguson - 9:00 a.m
S Kaine Williams - 9:00 a.m
LB Deontae Lawson - 9:00 a.m
DT Anquin Barnes - 9:00 a.m
DB Ga'Quincy McKinstry - 10:00 a.m
WR Jacorey Brooks - 10:00 a.m
DT Tim Keenan - 11:00 a.m
DE Monkell Goodwine - 11:00 a.m
DB Kadarius Calloway - 1:00 p.m
LB Ian Jackson - 3:00 p.m
WR Agyie Hall - 3:30 p.m
DT Damon Payne - 4:00 p.m
DB Devonta Smith - 5:00 p.m
QB Jalen Milroe - 6:30 p.m
OL JC Latham - 9:00 a.m
DB Khyree Jackson - TBD
WR Christian Leary - TBD
DE Dallas Turner - TBD
LB Kendrick Blackshire - TBD
Schedule of Alabama targets
LB Xavian Sorey - 12:45 p.m (ESPN2)
LB Keanu Koht - 10:00 a.m
DE Tunmise Adeleye - 12:00 p.m
WR Xavier Worthy - 3:00 p.m
DT Maason Smith - 3:30 p.m
Follow along here on Bama Central throughout the day for everything that happens with the Crimson Tide and any national storylines.
Live updates
- Latham will sign at 9 a.m (CT):