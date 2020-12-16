2021 Early Signing Day Tracker: Alabama Football Set To Sign 22 Prospects

Wednesday is the first of the Early Signing Period and it should be an exciting day for the Crimson Tide, who is expected to sign all of its verbal commitments

National Early Signing Day is finally here.

On Wednesday, the University of Alabama is expected to do something that it hasn't done since the Early-Signing Period began in 2017 and that's sign all of its current verbal commitments.

The Crimson Tide has 22 pledges and is ranked second in the nation, behind Ohio State, by Sports Illustrated All-American.

Here is a break down of when you can expect prospects to sign their national letters of intent:

Schedule of Alabama commitments

All times are central

TE Robbie Ouzts - 7:30 a.m

OL Tommy Brockermeyer - 7:45 a.m

OL James Brockermeyer - 7:45 a.m

OL Terrence Ferguson - 9:00 a.m

S Kaine Williams - 9:00 a.m

LB Deontae Lawson - 9:00 a.m

DT Anquin Barnes - 9:00 a.m

DB Ga'Quincy McKinstry - 10:00 a.m

WR Jacorey Brooks - 10:00 a.m

DT Tim Keenan - 11:00 a.m

DE Monkell Goodwine - 11:00 a.m

DB Kadarius Calloway - 1:00 p.m

LB Ian Jackson - 3:00 p.m

WR Agyie Hall - 3:30 p.m

DT Damon Payne - 4:00 p.m

DB Devonta Smith - 5:00 p.m

QB Jalen Milroe - 6:30 p.m

OL JC Latham - 9:00 a.m

DB Khyree Jackson - TBD

WR Christian Leary - TBD

DE Dallas Turner - TBD

LB Kendrick Blackshire - TBD

Schedule of Alabama targets

LB Xavian Sorey - 12:45 p.m (ESPN2)

LB Keanu Koht - 10:00 a.m

DE Tunmise Adeleye - 12:00 p.m

WR Xavier Worthy - 3:00 p.m

DT Maason Smith - 3:30 p.m

Follow along here on Bama Central throughout the day for everything that happens with the Crimson Tide and any national storylines.

Live updates