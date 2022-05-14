Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at Auburn (Game 2)

The Crimson Tide sends Jacob McNairy to the mound looking to rebound from its one-run loss Friday night.

Alabama baseball suffered its 12th one-run defeat of the season with a 3-2 loss at No. 20 Auburn on Friday night. The slumping Crimson Tide has no time to lick its wounds as it will look to avoid dropping its fifth straight SEC series by evening things up in Game 2 today.

Today's game between Alabama and Auburn is slated for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Follow below for live updates of the action.

(latest updates at the top)

Live Updates

1. Caden Rose, CF

Caden Rose

2. Jim Jarvis, SS

Jim Jarvis at Ole Miss, April 8, 2022

3. Andrew Pinckney

Andrew Pinckney

4. Drew Williamson, 1B

Drew Williamson vs McNeese State - February 21, 2021

5. Dominic Tamez, C

Dominic Tamez, Alabama baseball catcher

6. William Hamiter, DH

William Hamiter, Alabama baseball

7. Tommy Seidl, LF

Alabama right fielder Tommy Seidl

8. Zane Denton, 3B

Zane Denton

9. Bryce Eblin, 2b

Alabama infielder Bryce Eblin (13) loses control of the ball as he attempts to turn a double play in the game with Georgia Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Jacob McNairy, SP

Alabama pitcher Jacob McNairy (34) got the start for the Crimson Tide in game two of the weekend series with Georgia Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

