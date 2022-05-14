Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at Auburn (Game 2)

The Crimson Tide sends Jacob McNairy to the mound looking to rebound from its one-run loss Friday night.

Alabama baseball suffered its 12th one-run defeat of the season with a 3-2 loss at No. 20 Auburn on Friday night. The slumping Crimson Tide has no time to lick its wounds as it will look to avoid dropping its fifth straight SEC series by evening things up in Game 2 today.

Today's game between Alabama and Auburn is slated for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Follow below for live updates of the action.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)