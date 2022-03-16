Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at Southern Miss
After a 12-5 start to the season, Alabama baseball looks to pick up one more win heading into its first weekend of SEC play.
The Crimson Tide wrapped up last weekend with a three-game sweep of Binghamton, signifying that it had swept every non-conference weekend that it had faced up to this point barring its trip to then-No. 1 Texas.
Now, all that stands in-between Alabama and its first three-game SEC series is the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. Southern Miss has started the season 10-6 and has some solid wins on its resume, including a sweep of North Alabama — a team that bested the Crimson Tide last week by a score of 9-5.
Follow along below as Alabama looks to pick up one more non-conference win heading into SEC play. This page will be updated throughout tonight's game with live stats, analysis and information.
Read More
Pregame
- Tonight's game is slated for a 6:02 p.m. CT first pitch and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
- The weather in Hattiesburg, Miss. is cloudy with temperatures hovering in the high 50s/low 60s. Winds are currently blowing 4 mph from the west.
- Tonight's umpires: Eddie Loggins, HP; Brian Clark, 1B; Bo Hust, 2B; Charlie McElroy, 3B.
- Starting lineup for Southern Miss:
Alabama Starting Lineup
1. Jim Jarvis (SS)
2. Tommy Seidl (RF)
3. Zane Denton (3B)
4. Drew Williamson (1B)
5. Dominic Tamez (C)
6. Eric Foggo (DH)
7. Owen Diodati (LF)
8. Andrew Pinckney (CF)
9. Bryce Eblin (2B)
Starting pitcher: Ben Hess