Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at Southern Miss

Live stats, information and analysis as the Crimson Tide looks to pick up one last non-conference win before heading into SEC play.

After a 12-5 start to the season, Alabama baseball looks to pick up one more win heading into its first weekend of SEC play.

The Crimson Tide wrapped up last weekend with a three-game sweep of Binghamton, signifying that it had swept every non-conference weekend that it had faced up to this point barring its trip to then-No. 1 Texas.

Now, all that stands in-between Alabama and its first three-game SEC series is the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. Southern Miss has started the season 10-6 and has some solid wins on its resume, including a sweep of North Alabama — a team that bested the Crimson Tide last week by a score of 9-5.

Follow along below as Alabama looks to pick up one more non-conference win heading into SEC play. This page will be updated throughout tonight's game with live stats, analysis and information.

Pregame

  • Tonight's game is slated for a 6:02 p.m. CT first pitch and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
  • The weather in Hattiesburg, Miss. is cloudy with temperatures hovering in the high 50s/low 60s. Winds are currently blowing 4 mph from the west.
  • Tonight's umpires: Eddie Loggins, HP; Brian Clark, 1B; Bo Hust, 2B; Charlie McElroy, 3B.
  • Starting lineup for Southern Miss:
Screen Shot 2022-03-16 at 4.50.57 PM

Alabama Starting Lineup

Jim Jarvis

1. Jim Jarvis (SS)

Tommy Seidl

2. Tommy Seidl (RF)

Zane Denton, Alabama third baseman

3. Zane Denton (3B)

Drew Williamson vs McNeese State - February 21, 2021

4. Drew Williamson (1B)

Dominic Tamez, Xavier Series 2022

5. Dominic Tamez (C)

Eric Foggo

6. Eric Foggo (DH)

Owen Diodati doubles off the right-field wall against Binghamton

7. Owen Diodati (LF)

Andrew Pinckney

8. Andrew Pinckney (CF)

Bryce Eblin, Xavier Series 2022

9. Bryce Eblin (2B)

Alabama pitcher Ben Hess

Starting pitcher: Ben Hess

