Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at UAB

The Crimson Tide looks to carry over its momentum from Sunday's win into Wednesday at UAB.

BIRMINGHAM — After picking up a big walk-off win against No. 9 Florida on Sunday, Alabama baseball looks to keep up the momentum on Wednesday at UAB.

The Crimson Tide's win brought the team to 13-8 on the season and gave it a 1-2 record in the SEC. Midweek games have been a struggle for Alabama recently, as it has lost three of its last four. The Crimson Tide will look to change that against the Blazers.

UAB bested Rice last weekend two games to one on the road, with the Blazers scoring a remarkable 26 runs over the three-game stretch. Alabama will likely need to jump out early due to UAB's potential to score in any inning that it steps up to the plate. If the Crimson Tide allows the Blazers to jump ahead early and is forced to play catch-up, things could get out of hand in a hurry if Alabama isn't able to bounce back quickly enough.

Follow along below for live updates, stats and analysis as the Crimson Tide play at Regions Field in Birmingham against the Blazers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pregame

  • Starting lineup for the Blazers:
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 4.58.53 PM
  • Today's officials will be announced shortly. Craig Baron, HP; Phil Cundall, 1B; Doug Vines, 2B; Joseph Blumenauer, 3B.
  • It couldn't be a better day for baseball. Temperatures are currently sitting in the mid-60s Fahrenheit, with just a few clouds here and there on an overall sunny day.

Alabama Baseball Starting Lineup

Jim Jarvis

1. Jim Jarvis (SS)

Alabama right fielder Tommy Seidl

2. Tommy Seidl (LF)

Zane Denton

3. Zane Denton (3B)

Dominic Tamez

4. Dominic Tamez (C)

Owen Diodati doubles off the right-field wall against Binghamton

5. Owen Diodati (DH)

Cade Rose, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

6. Caden Rose (CF)

Drew Williamson

7. Drew Williamson (1B)

Andrew Pinckney

8. Andrew Pinckney (RF)

Bryce Eblin

9. Bryce Eblin (CF)

Alabama pitcher Ben Hess

Starting Pitcher: Ben Hess (RHP)

Bryce Young, 2022 spring football
All Things Bama

Photos from Alabama's Third Practice of Spring Camp

By Tony Tsoukalas2 minutes ago
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning Lca Vs Newman Football 518
Recruiting

Five-star QB Arch Manning Schedules Return Visit to Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas1 hour ago
Lilly Hudson
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Lands Four on All-SEC Teams

By Katie Windham1 hour ago
Kristy Curry at LSU
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama Women's Basketball's Third Round WNIT Game

By Blake Byler1 hour ago
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
All Things Bama

Alabama Draft Storylines Stemming from Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft Conference Call

By Tony Tsoukalas4 hours ago
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) catches a touchdown pass after beating Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) at Kyle Field.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Who is the Best Player Alabama Will Face in 2022?

By Katie Windham4 hours ago
Noah Gurley, 2022 NCAA Tournament
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball 2022-23 Roster Outlook

By Katie Windham9 hours ago
DT-Jarran-Reed-WFT-Getty-1 (1)
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 23, 2022

By Blake Byler17 hours ago