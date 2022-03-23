Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at UAB

The Crimson Tide looks to carry over its momentum from Sunday's win into Wednesday at UAB.

BIRMINGHAM — After picking up a big walk-off win against No. 9 Florida on Sunday, Alabama baseball looks to keep up the momentum on Wednesday at UAB.

The Crimson Tide's win brought the team to 13-8 on the season and gave it a 1-2 record in the SEC. Midweek games have been a struggle for Alabama recently, as it has lost three of its last four. The Crimson Tide will look to change that against the Blazers.

UAB bested Rice last weekend two games to one on the road, with the Blazers scoring a remarkable 26 runs over the three-game stretch. Alabama will likely need to jump out early due to UAB's potential to score in any inning that it steps up to the plate. If the Crimson Tide allows the Blazers to jump ahead early and is forced to play catch-up, things could get out of hand in a hurry if Alabama isn't able to bounce back quickly enough.

Follow along below for live updates, stats and analysis as the Crimson Tide play at Regions Field in Birmingham against the Blazers.

Pregame

Starting lineup for the Blazers:

Today's officials will be announced shortly. Craig Baron, HP; Phil Cundall, 1B; Doug Vines, 2B; Joseph Blumenauer, 3B.

It couldn't be a better day for baseball. Temperatures are currently sitting in the mid-60s Fahrenheit, with just a few clouds here and there on an overall sunny day.

Alabama Baseball Starting Lineup