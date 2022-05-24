Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens Play in SEC Tournament Against Georgia

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will play in a single-elimination game to kick off the SEC Tournament.

HOOVER, Ala. — After finishing off the regular season with a series win over Arkansas, Alabama baseball rolls into this week’s SEC Tournament as the No. 11 seed. The Crimson Tide will begin the tournament against No. 6 seed Arkansas at 9:30 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Alabama’s game against Georgia will be a single-elimination contest. If the Crimson Tide gets past the Bulldogs it will enter the double-elimination portion of the tournament. The winner of the game between Alabama and Georgia will play No. 3 seed Arkansas at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

(latest updates at the top)

Live Updates

Pregame

  • Light rain has begun, and the event staff has covered both the mound and home plate with tarps. The start time has been moved back to 9:45.
FTh4AmxXsAEOVl7

Alabama starting lineup

1. Caden Rose, CF

Caden Rose, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

2. Andrew Pinckney, RF

Andrew Pinckney

3. Drew Williamson, 1B

Drew Williamson

4. Dominic Tamez, C

Dominic Tamez

5. William Hamiter, DH

William Hamiter at Ole Miss, 2022

6. Zane Denton, 3B

Alabama's Zane Denton (44) celebrates with Owen Diodati (16) after Denton hitt a home run against Tennessee during the NCAA baseball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, April 17, 2022

7. Bryce Eblin, 2b

Bryce Eblin

8. Tommy Seidl, LF

Alabama outfielder Tommy Seidl (20) and other players wait to greet Alabama outfielder Andrew Pinckney (21) after he scored on a wild pitch while playing against Murray State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium Friday, March 4, 2022.

9. Jim Jarvis, SS

Jim Jarvis at Ole Miss, April 8, 2022

Garrett McMillan, SP

Garrett McMillan, Alabama pitcher

