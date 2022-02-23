Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Alabama State

The Crimson Tide looks to improve to 5-0 on the season as it takes on the Hornets at The Joe.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While Tuesday's game was moved up three hours due to inclement weather that covered the state of Alabama in rain over the last 12 hours, Alabama baseball's Wednesday game against Alabama State experienced no such time change.

The Crimson Tide has started the season 4-0 and will look to gain experience with another win on Wednesday afternoon in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Alabama coach Brad Bohannon has stressed on multiple occasions how important both Tuesday's win against Jacksonville State and today's game against ASU are heading into the coming weekend.

With No. 1 Texas now on the horizon for this weekend, a fifth win for Alabama will go a long way to improve the team's confidence level heading into Austin.

Follow along below for live stats, updates and analysis as the Crimson Tide take on the Hornets.

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 2, ASU 0

Hamiter leaves two runners stranded as he was struck out swinging.

Denton goes down swinging. Two out.

Final line for Palmer: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 0 K, 38 TP.

ASU is delving into its bullpen early. Omar Melendez will take over pitching duties for the Hornets.

Williamson walked. Portera advanced to second. One out.

Portera reached on a fielder's choice. Rose out at second. One out.

Rose singled through the left side, Hodo advanced home. 2-0 Alabama with nobody out.

A wild pitch advanced Hodo to third, Jarvis across the plate. Alabama 1, ASU 0.

Hodo doubles off of the wall in right-center field. Jarvis advances to third. Runners on second and third, nobody out for Rose.

Jarvis is hit by the pitch. Runner on first, nobody out.

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 0, ASU 0

King flied out to deep center field. Three out, one runner left on base.

Lewis draws a two-out walk.

Matos struck out looking. Two down.

May popped up to shallow left field, caught by Jarvis. One out.

Bottom 1

END 1: Alabama 0, ASU 0

Pinckney grounded out into a fielder's choice, Diodati out at second. Two runners left stranded.

Diodati drew a four-pitch walk. Runners at the corners, two out for Pinckney.

The call is confirmed. Runner on third with two out. Diodati will step into the batter's box.

The previous play is under review. Hamiter hit a ground ball to the first baseman, who tossed it to the pitcher. Hamiter was called out at the bag, but it was a bang-bang play. If the play stands, Hamiter is out. If it is reversed, Hamiter will be out. Regardless, Denton advanced to third on the play.

Denton splits the gap in right-center for a one-out double.

Williamson flied out to the warning track in left field. One out.

Nate Palmer gets the start on the mound for the Hornets.

Top 1

MID 1: Alabama 0, ASU 0

Three up, three down for the Hornets in the top of the first.

DeGuzman struck out swinging. Two down.

Williams lined out to Jarvis at short for the first out of the game.

Starting on the mound for Alabama, No. 36 Hagan Banks (RHP).

Pregame Notes:

Today's game is slated for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch. While it is currently very cloudy at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, the rain has stopped for now and there is no delay to the game expected barring changing weather circumstances.

Starting lineups for both teams as well as today's umpires will be posted here as they are announced.

Today's lineup for the Hornets:

Today's game against the Hornets will feature a first look of Caden Rose at second base as well as Will Portera at catcher. Dominic Tamez, who started at catcher for the Crimson Tide's first four games, is not expected to play on Tuesday due to taking a much-needed rest day.

Today's umpires: Michael Kelley (HP); Eddie Loggins (1B); Danny Cricks (2B); Brian Hale (3B).

According to a UA representative, Bryce Eblin is "a little banged up" and will also be taking a rest day today.

Alabama Starting Lineup: