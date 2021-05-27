Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Florida at the 2021 SEC Tournament

Live stats, information and analysis from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium as the No. 10-seed Crimson Tide takes on the No. 6-seed Gators

Another day, another opportunity for No. 10-seed Alabama baseball to increase its resume for an NCAA Regional Application.

However, a game at the 2021 SEC Tournament against the No. 6-seed Florida Gators will not be an easy one.

After Wednesday's 11-inning, 3-2 upset of No. 2-seed Tennessee, the Crimson Tide has now crept its way back into the NCAA Regional conversation. With a win over Florida in the third round of the tournament, Alabama would increase its regional chances even further.

Both the Crimson Tide and the Gators are undefeated so far in this year's tournament, with Alabama winning in both the first and second rounds and the Gators mercy-ruling Mississippi State 13-1 in the second round after a bye.

The winner of Thursday's game will automatically advance to Saturday's semifinal, while the loser will play Tennessee on Friday for one last shot to advance.

Stay tuned here at BamaCentral for live updates, stats and analysis from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium as the Crimson Tide takes on the Gators (4:32 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 10-seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-22, 12-17)

1. Peyton Wilson - 2B

2. William Hamiter - 1B

3. Sam Praytor - C

4. Zane Denton - 3B

5. Owen Diodati - DH

6. Jackson Tate - LF

7. Andrew Pinckney - RF

8. Jim Jarvis - SS

9. Caden Rose - CF

Dylan Smith - P

No. 6-seed Florida Gators (37-19, 17-13)

1. Jacob Young - LF

2. Nathan Hickey - 3B

3. Jud Fabian - CF

4. Kris Armstrong - DH

5. Kendrick Calilao - 1B

6. Sterlin Thompson - RF

7. Josh Rivera - SS

8. Cory Acton - 2B

9. Mac Guscette - C

Franco Aleman - P

LIVE UPDATES

Live updates will populate here once the game begins.

Game Preview

Alabama baseball pulled off the dramatics on Wednesday beating Tennessee, 3-2, in extra innings after a runner-interference call in the ninth ended the inning and took away a walk-off win for the Volunteers.

Now the Crimson Tide will face red-hot Florida in the third round of the 2021 SEC tournament from inside the Hoover Met.

The Gators run-ruled Mississippi State in only seven innings, 13-1, in the second round behind four RBIs from Kris Armstrong and three RBIs each from Jacob Young and Sterlin Thompson.

Sophomore left-hander Hunter Barco (10-2, 3.81 ERA) went all seven innings for Florida and only gave up one run on four hits and struck out two Bulldog batters.

Alabama will send Dylan Smith (1-7, 4.04 ERA) to the mound, while the Gators' starter will be right-hander Franco Aleman (4-4, 5.61 ERA).

Thursday's meeting will be the first of the season between both schools and first since March 29-31 when Florida swept that series.

"You can ask me that question every year the last ten years, and I'd tell you the same thing," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said of Florida following the win over Tennessee. "One of the best teams in the country, uber talented, really well coached. They're the total package. They look like a team that's heating up at the right time. Tremendous, tremendous challenge, and I know they'll get our best effort, and we're going to have to play really, really well to beat them."

How to Watch No. 6-seed Florida vs No. 10-seed Alabama

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

When: 4:32 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 27

TV: SEC Network

Online: ESPN app

Last Time Out: Alabama designated hitter Owen Diodati's RBI single to score catcher Sam Praytor in the top of the 11th inning proved to be the winning run against Tennessee in a 3-2 thriller. Junior right-hander Jacob McNairy hurled 4.2 shutout innings, only giving up three hits and striking out two batters. Junior closer Chase Lee matched McNairy's 4.2 innings and picked up the victory.

Alabama 2021 Review: The Crimson Tide finished the season with an overall record of 29-22, including a 12-17 record in the SEC. While pitching has been a struggle all season, the Crimson Tide bats have been fairly productive until recently. Third baseman Zane Denton has frequently been a contributor on offense, leading the team with a .317 batting average and totaling 63 hits with 36 runs and 38 RBIs. In terms of power, catcher Sam Praytor leads Alabama with 13 home runs as well as RBIs with 44 on the season. While the Crimson Tide will need to bring its A-game up and down the lineup, look for these two players to heavily contribute if Alabama is able to pull of a win against Tennessee.

Crimson Tide SEC Tournament History: Prior to the SEC Tournament's inception in 1977, Alabama baseball had the league's third-most SEC Championship Series victories with four in seven appearances. In tournament play since 1977, the Crimson Tide is tied for second-most tournament championships with seven and has the third-most appearances with 27. Alabama's most recent tournament championship was in 2003, its second of back-to-back titles. This year marks the team's return to the tournament after missing the field every year since 2016.