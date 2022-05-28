Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Florida at the SEC Tournament (Elimination Game)
HOOVER, Ala. — Saturday morning at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Alabama baseball has the opportunity to advance the furthest it has in an SEC Tournament since 2010.
That season, Alabama entered the tournament as a 7-seed before taking down 2-seed Auburn and 6-seed Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide beat 1-seed Florida in the semifinals 5-2 before finally losing to 8-seed LSU 4-3 in the championship game.
Alabama entered this year's SEC Tournament as one of the underdogs at an 11-seed. However, with wins over 6-seed Georgia and 3-seed Arkansas, the Crimson Tide is proving that they shouldn't be underestimated. 7-seed Florida on Saturday morning is now the lone team standing in-between Alabama and a trip to the semis.
Should the Crimson Tide lose, it will be given a pat on the back as it climbs into its bus and heads home. With a win, Alabama will advance to the semifinals where it face Texas A&M — a team that bested the Crimson Tide on Friday evening by a score of 12-8.
First pitch between the Crimson Tide and the Gators is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network.
(latest updates at the top)
Live updates
Top 1
- Zane Denton makes a nice barehand play on a groundball to throw out the runner at first. Florida has a man on second with two outs.
- Following a groundout, Florida puts a runner on with a walk.
- Florida leads off the game with a home run from Wyatt Langford. 1-0, Gators.
Pregame
- Alabama is the home team for today's matchup. The Crimson Tide is dressed in its pinstripe uniforms. Florida is in its road greys.
- Today's weather: 64 degrees Fahrenheit, clear skies, 2% chance of rain, winds 2 m.p.h. to the south-southeast
- Today's umpires:
- HP: Brandon Cooper
- 1B: Brian deBrauwere
- 2B: Damien Beal
- 3B: Eddie Newsom
- Alabama starting lineup can be found below.
- Florida starting lineup:
Alabama Starting Lineup
1. Caden Rose (CF)
2. William Hamiter (DH)
3. Dominic Tamez (C)
4. Drew Williamson (1B)
5. Andrew Pinckney (RF)
6. Zane Denton (3B)
7. Jim Jarvis (SS)
8. Tommy Seidl (LF)
9. Bryce Eblin (2B)
Starting Pitcher: RHP Garrett McMillan