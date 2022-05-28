Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Florida at the SEC Tournament (Elimination Game)

Live stats, updates and analysis as the Crimson Tide once again seeks to reach the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2010.

HOOVER, Ala. — Saturday morning at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Alabama baseball has the opportunity to advance the furthest it has in an SEC Tournament since 2010.

That season, Alabama entered the tournament as a 7-seed before taking down 2-seed Auburn and 6-seed Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide beat 1-seed Florida in the semifinals 5-2 before finally losing to 8-seed LSU 4-3 in the championship game.

Alabama entered this year's SEC Tournament as one of the underdogs at an 11-seed. However, with wins over 6-seed Georgia and 3-seed Arkansas, the Crimson Tide is proving that they shouldn't be underestimated. 7-seed Florida on Saturday morning is now the lone team standing in-between Alabama and a trip to the semis.

Should the Crimson Tide lose, it will be given a pat on the back as it climbs into its bus and heads home. With a win, Alabama will advance to the semifinals where it face Texas A&M — a team that bested the Crimson Tide on Friday evening by a score of 12-8.

First pitch between the Crimson Tide and the Gators is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Top 1

Zane Denton makes a nice barehand play on a groundball to throw out the runner at first. Florida has a man on second with two outs.

Following a groundout, Florida puts a runner on with a walk.

Florida leads off the game with a home run from Wyatt Langford. 1-0, Gators.

Pregame

Alabama is the home team for today's matchup. The Crimson Tide is dressed in its pinstripe uniforms. Florida is in its road greys.

Today's weather: 64 degrees Fahrenheit, clear skies, 2% chance of rain, winds 2 m.p.h. to the south-southeast

Today's umpires:

HP: Brandon Cooper



1B: Brian deBrauwere



2B: Damien Beal



3B: Eddie Newsom

Alabama starting lineup can be found below.

Florida starting lineup:

Alabama Starting Lineup

Alabama Athletics 1. Caden Rose (CF) Alabama Athletics 2. William Hamiter (DH) Southeastern Conference 3. Dominic Tamez (C) © Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK 4. Drew Williamson (1B) Southeastern Conference 5. Andrew Pinckney (RF) Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. Zane Denton (3B) Alabama Athletics 7. Jim Jarvis (SS) 8. Tommy Seidl (LF) Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY NETWORK 9. Bryce Eblin (2B) Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK Starting Pitcher: RHP Garrett McMillan