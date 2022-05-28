Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Florida at the SEC Tournament (Elimination Game)

Live stats, updates and analysis as the Crimson Tide once again seeks to reach the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2010.

HOOVER, Ala. — Saturday morning at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Alabama baseball has the opportunity to advance the furthest it has in an SEC Tournament since 2010.

That season, Alabama entered the tournament as a 7-seed before taking down 2-seed Auburn and 6-seed Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide beat 1-seed Florida in the semifinals 5-2 before finally losing to 8-seed LSU 4-3 in the championship game.

Alabama entered this year's SEC Tournament as one of the underdogs at an 11-seed. However, with wins over 6-seed Georgia and 3-seed Arkansas, the Crimson Tide is proving that they shouldn't be underestimated. 7-seed Florida on Saturday morning is now the lone team standing in-between Alabama and a trip to the semis.

Should the Crimson Tide lose, it will be given a pat on the back as it climbs into its bus and heads home. With a win, Alabama will advance to the semifinals where it face Texas A&M — a team that bested the Crimson Tide on Friday evening by a score of 12-8.

First pitch between the Crimson Tide and the Gators is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Live updates 

Top 1 

  • Zane Denton makes a nice barehand play on a groundball to throw out the runner at first. Florida has a man on second with two outs.
  • Following a groundout, Florida puts a runner on with a walk. 
  • Florida leads off the game with a home run from Wyatt Langford. 1-0, Gators.

Pregame

  • Alabama is the home team for today's matchup. The Crimson Tide is dressed in its pinstripe uniforms. Florida is in its road greys.
IMG-9799
  • Today's weather: 64 degrees Fahrenheit, clear skies, 2% chance of rain, winds 2 m.p.h. to the south-southeast
  • Today's umpires:
    • HP: Brandon Cooper
    • 1B: Brian deBrauwere
    • 2B: Damien Beal
    • 3B: Eddie Newsom
  • Alabama starting lineup can be found below.
  • Florida starting lineup:
Screen Shot 2022-05-28 at 8.52.53 AM

Alabama Starting Lineup

Caden Rose, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

1. Caden Rose (CF)

William Hamiter at Ole Miss, 2022

2. William Hamiter (DH)

Dominic Tamez, 2022 SEC Tournament

3. Dominic Tamez (C)

Alabama infielder Drew Williamson (18) fields and throws to first as he plays a ball hit by a Murray State batter at Sewell-Thomas Stadium Friday, March 4, 2022. Alabama Baseball Vs Murray State

4. Drew Williamson (1B)

Andrew Pinckney, 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament

5. Andrew Pinckney (RF)

Alabama's Zane Denton (44) celebrates with Owen Diodati (16) after Denton hitt a home run against Tennessee during the NCAA baseball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, April 17, 2022

6. Zane Denton (3B)

Jim Jarvis, Alabama baseball

7. Jim Jarvis (SS)

Tommy Seidl

8. Tommy Seidl (LF)

Alabama infielder Bryce Eblin (13) loses control of the ball as he attempts to turn a double play in the game with Georgia Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

9. Bryce Eblin (2B)

Alabama pitcher Garrett McMillan makes a pitch as Alabama baseball opened the season with a series with Xavier Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Alabama Vs Xavier Season Opener

Starting Pitcher: RHP Garrett McMillan

Gallery: Alabama Baseball vs Texas A&M

Alabama infielder Jim Jarvis (10) steps on second base to force out Texas A&M outfielder Jordan Thompson (31) as Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Alabama outfielder Andrew Pinckney (21) slides safely into second base as Texas A&M infielder Kole Kaler (1) fumbles the ball as Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Alabama dugout reacts to a run scored as Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Ashley Johnston
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 28, 2022

By Katie Windham9 hours ago
A photo of Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher hangs in the Aggies dugout as they take on Alabama Crimson Tide during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 27, 2022.
All Things Bama

Texas A&M Baseball's Jim Schlossnagle Comments on Jimbo Fisher Photo in Aggies Dugout

By Tony Tsoukalas11 hours ago
Alabama pitcher Grayson Hitt (26) pitches as Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Blows Five-Run Lead in Loss to Texas A&M

By Tony Tsoukalas12 hours ago
052522_MBA_Team_Arkansas_RC3329
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs 2-Seed Texas A&M (SEC Tournament)

By Joey Blackwell17 hours ago
Ashley Priess-Johnston
All Things Bama

'I'm Home': Ashley Priess-Johnston Introduced as New Alabama Gymnastics Coach

By Katie Windham20 hours ago
Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10) leaps in for a 1-yard score in the third quarter of the Class 5A State Championship game between Ponchatoula and Zachary at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, December 11, 2021. (Michael DeMocker) Class5achamp07
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Alabama has its quarterback, now what?

By Tony Tsoukalas and Joe PickrenMay 27, 2022
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban prior to the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

All Things CW: The Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Relationship has Always Been Complicated

By Christopher WalshMay 27, 2022
Da'Ron Payne
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 27, 2022

By Katie WindhamMay 27, 2022