Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Murray State

Live stats and analysis as the Crimson Tide host the 8-0 Racers in a three-game series this weekend at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After bouncing back on Wednesday with a 8-1 win over Troy, Alabama baseball will look to keep its bats hot in its three-game series against Murray State this weekend.

On the season, the Crimson Tide is 6-4 through its first 10 games, with three of its losses being its sweep by No. 1 Texas on the road last weekend. Alabama's fourth loss was also this week, a 7-6 game against UT Martin.

Murray State, on the other hand, is 8-0 to start the season. The Racers started the season with a three-game sweep of Butler before besting Northern Illinois in four games. A 13-7 win over Bellarmine made up Murray State's eighth win. It should be noted, though, that this weekend's series at Alabama will be the first road games that the Racers have played this season.

Follow along below for live updates, stats and analysis as the Crimson Tide host the Racers in Friday's Game 1:

Live Updates

Top 3

MID 3: Alabama 2, Murray State 0

  • Nothing doing for the Racers in the third. McMillan now has three strikeouts on the game.

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 2, Murray State 0

  • Pinckney scored on a wild pitch. 2-0 Alabama.
  • Diodati singled to right-center field, but is tagged out at second. Seidl scored, Pinckney advanced to third. 1-0 Alabama.
  • Pinckney singles between shortstop and third base. Runners on first and second, nobody out for Diodati.
  • Seidl drops one into center field for a leadoff single. Runner on first, nobody out for Pinckney.

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 0, Murray State 0

  • Three up, three down for McMillan in the second. Still scoreless heading into Alabama's side of the inning.

Bottom 1

END 1: Alabama 0, Murray State 0

  • Alabama leaves Tamez stranded. End of the inning.
  • An error charged to the third baseman gets Tamez to first base. Runner on first, one out.

Top 1

MID 1: Alabama 0, Murray State 0

  • McMillan gave up a single to start the inning, but a double play and a strikeout retires the side.

Pregame

  • Today's umpires: Derek Mollica, HP; Morris Hodges, 1B; Ray Gregson, 2B; Mark Chapman, 3B.
  • Alabama baseball's starting lineup can be viewed below.
  • Weather conditions: 82 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny without a cloud to be seen.
  • Murray State starting lineup:
Screen Shot 2022-03-04 at 2.24.55 PM
  • While Murray State hasn't played a road game yet this season, its offense is still impressive. Through the team's first eight games, it is averaging 12.88 runs per game. It's biggest win was a 25-12 win over Butler.

Alabama Baseball Starting Lineup

Jim Jarvis, Xavier Series 2022

1. Jim Jarvis, SS

Dominic Tamez, Xavier Series 2022

2. Dominic Tamez, C

Zane Denton

3. Zane Denton, 3B

Drew Williamson, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

4. Drew Williamson, 1B

Tommy Seidl

5. Tommy Seidl, RF

Andrew Pinckney, Alabama 2020 fall practice

6. Andrew Pinckney, CF

Owen Diodati, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

7. Owen Diodati, LF

Davis Heller, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

8. Davis Heller, DH

Caden Rose, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

9. Caden Rose, 2B

Garrett McMillan - First Career Start - February 18, 2022

Starting Pitcher: Garrett McMillan, RHP

