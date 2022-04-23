Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 14 Georgia (Game 2)

The Crimson Tide looks to even the series against the Bulldogs after dropping Friday night's Game 1.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's another picture-perfect day at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, and the weather couldn't be better for an afternoon of baseball between Alabama and No. 14 Georgia.

The three-game series between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs began on Friday night, with Georgia taking a 4-2 victory. With the loss, Alabama has now lost four games in a row, with its last win coming at No. 1 Tennessee on April 15.

Georgia has proven itself to be a worthy opponent out of the SEC this season, starting with a record of 27-11 and 10-6 in SEC play — good enough for second place in the SEC East. Alabama, on the other hand, is now 23-16 overall and 8-8 in the SEC after Friday night's loss.

Saturday's Game 2 is slated for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

  • Today's umpires:
    • HP: Stephen Hagan
    • 1B: Jeff Wright
    • 2B: Josh Miller
    • 3B: Clint Fagan
  • Today's weather conditions: 83 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny with a 13 m.p.h. slight breeze to the northwest
  • Starting lineup for Alabama can be found below.
  • Starting lineup for Georgia:
Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 1.15.34 PM

Alabama Starting Lineup

Jim Jarvis, Alabama baseball

1. Jim Jarvis (SS)

Drew Williamson

2. Drew Williamson (1B)

Zane Denton, Alabama third baseman

3. Zane Denton (3B)

William Hamiter, Alabama baseball

4. William Hamiter (RF)

Andrew Pinckney

5. Andrew Pinckney (CF)

Owen Diodati, Alabama baseball

6. Owen Diodati (DH)

Dominic Tamez

7. Dominic Tamez (C)

Bryce Eblin

8. Bryce Eblin (2B)

Tommy Seidl

9. Tommy Seidl (LF)

Jacob McNairy

Starting Pitcher: RHP Jacob McNairy

January 11, 2021, Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis after CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
Bama/NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Crimson Tide Defensive Lineman Phidarian Mathis

By Christopher Walsh2 hours ago
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) scores a touchdown during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
All Things Bama

How Tyler Harrell Will Help Alabama's Passing Game This Season

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Derrick Thomas in the Hurricane Bowl in 1988
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 23, 2022

By Joey Blackwell13 hours ago
Connor Prielipp
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball's Hunter Hoopes Out Indefinitely, Connor Prielipp Opts Out of 2022

By Joey Blackwell15 hours ago
Alabama pitcher Garrett McMillan makes a pitch as Alabama baseball opened the season with a series with Xavier Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Alabama Vs Xavier Season Opener
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Falls Short vs No. 14 Georgia, 4-2

By Joey Blackwell16 hours ago
Jenna Lord
All Things Bama

Texas A&M Scores Five Unanswered Runs to Upset Alabama Softball

By Katie Windham16 hours ago
Charlie Nikitas
All Things Bama

Alabama Concludes Play at the SEC Men’s Golf Championships

By University of Alabama sports information19 hours ago
Alabama starting pitcher Garrett McMillan
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 14 Georgia

By Joey Blackwell19 hours ago