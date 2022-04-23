Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 14 Georgia (Game 2)

The Crimson Tide looks to even the series against the Bulldogs after dropping Friday night's Game 1.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's another picture-perfect day at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, and the weather couldn't be better for an afternoon of baseball between Alabama and No. 14 Georgia.

The three-game series between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs began on Friday night, with Georgia taking a 4-2 victory. With the loss, Alabama has now lost four games in a row, with its last win coming at No. 1 Tennessee on April 15.

Georgia has proven itself to be a worthy opponent out of the SEC this season, starting with a record of 27-11 and 10-6 in SEC play — good enough for second place in the SEC East. Alabama, on the other hand, is now 23-16 overall and 8-8 in the SEC after Friday night's loss.

Saturday's Game 2 is slated for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Pregame

Today's umpires:

HP: Stephen Hagan



1B: Jeff Wright



2B: Josh Miller



3B: Clint Fagan

Today's weather conditions: 83 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny with a 13 m.p.h. slight breeze to the northwest

Starting lineup for Alabama can be found below.

Starting lineup for Georgia:

Alabama Starting Lineup