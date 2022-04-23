Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 14 Georgia (Game 2)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's another picture-perfect day at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, and the weather couldn't be better for an afternoon of baseball between Alabama and No. 14 Georgia.
The three-game series between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs began on Friday night, with Georgia taking a 4-2 victory. With the loss, Alabama has now lost four games in a row, with its last win coming at No. 1 Tennessee on April 15.
Georgia has proven itself to be a worthy opponent out of the SEC this season, starting with a record of 27-11 and 10-6 in SEC play — good enough for second place in the SEC East. Alabama, on the other hand, is now 23-16 overall and 8-8 in the SEC after Friday night's loss.
Saturday's Game 2 is slated for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!
Read More
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
- Today's umpires:
- HP: Stephen Hagan
- 1B: Jeff Wright
- 2B: Josh Miller
- 3B: Clint Fagan
- Today's weather conditions: 83 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny with a 13 m.p.h. slight breeze to the northwest
- Starting lineup for Alabama can be found below.
- Starting lineup for Georgia:
Alabama Starting Lineup
1. Jim Jarvis (SS)
2. Drew Williamson (1B)
3. Zane Denton (3B)
4. William Hamiter (RF)
5. Andrew Pinckney (CF)
6. Owen Diodati (DH)
7. Dominic Tamez (C)
8. Bryce Eblin (2B)
9. Tommy Seidl (LF)
Starting Pitcher: RHP Jacob McNairy