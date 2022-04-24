Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 14 Georgia (Series Finale)

The Crimson Tide looks to avoid being swept at home after losing both Friday and Saturday's games to the Bulldogs.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's once again Sunday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium as Alabama baseball looks to avoid being swept by the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia took both Friday and Saturday's games, with Alabama's bats failing to produce in both outings. While Friday's Game 1 saw the Crimson Tide pick up two runs off of 10 hits, Saturday's game saw it only record two hits and no runs on the afternoon.

With both losses, the Crimson Tide now has a five-game losing streak, with its last win coming back on April 15 at No. 1 Tennessee.

Alabama and Georgia are slated for a 1 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

Today's weather: 83 degrees Fahrenheit, partly cloudy with no rain in the forecast, winds 10 m.p.h. due headed north

Today's umpires:

HP: Jeff Wright



1B: Josh Miller



2B: Clint Fagan



3B: Stephen Hagan

Starting lineup for Alabama baseball can be found below.

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs:

Alabama Starting Lineup