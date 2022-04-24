Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 14 Georgia (Series Finale)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's once again Sunday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium as Alabama baseball looks to avoid being swept by the Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia took both Friday and Saturday's games, with Alabama's bats failing to produce in both outings. While Friday's Game 1 saw the Crimson Tide pick up two runs off of 10 hits, Saturday's game saw it only record two hits and no runs on the afternoon.
With both losses, the Crimson Tide now has a five-game losing streak, with its last win coming back on April 15 at No. 1 Tennessee.
Alabama and Georgia are slated for a 1 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
- Today's weather: 83 degrees Fahrenheit, partly cloudy with no rain in the forecast, winds 10 m.p.h. due headed north
- Today's umpires:
- HP: Jeff Wright
- 1B: Josh Miller
- 2B: Clint Fagan
- 3B: Stephen Hagan
- Starting lineup for Alabama baseball can be found below.
- Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs:
Alabama Starting Lineup
1. Jim Jarvis (SS)
2. Andrew Pinckney (RF)
3. Zane Denton (3B)
4. Drew Williamson (1B)
5. Tommy Seidl (LF)
6. Owen Diodati (DH)
7. Dominic Tamez (C)
8. Bryce Eblin (2B)
9. Caden Rose (CF)
Starting Pitcher: LHP Grayson Hitt