Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 14 Georgia (Series Finale)

The Crimson Tide looks to avoid being swept at home after losing both Friday and Saturday's games to the Bulldogs.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's once again Sunday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium as Alabama baseball looks to avoid being swept by the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia took both Friday and Saturday's games, with Alabama's bats failing to produce in both outings. While Friday's Game 1 saw the Crimson Tide pick up two runs off of 10 hits, Saturday's game saw it only record two hits and no runs on the afternoon.

With both losses, the Crimson Tide now has a five-game losing streak, with its last win coming back on April 15 at No. 1 Tennessee.

Alabama and Georgia are slated for a 1 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.

Pregame

  • Today's weather: 83 degrees Fahrenheit, partly cloudy with no rain in the forecast, winds 10 m.p.h. due headed north
  • Today's umpires:
    • HP: Jeff Wright
    • 1B: Josh Miller
    • 2B: Clint Fagan
    • 3B: Stephen Hagan
  • Starting lineup for Alabama baseball can be found below.
  • Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs:
Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 12.23.33 PM

Alabama Starting Lineup

Jim Jarvis, Xavier Series 2022

1. Jim Jarvis (SS)

Andrew Pinckney

2. Andrew Pinckney (RF)

Zane Denton

3. Zane Denton (3B)

Drew Williamson

4. Drew Williamson (1B)

Alabama right fielder Tommy Seidl

5. Tommy Seidl (LF)

Owen Diodati, Alabama baseball

6. Owen Diodati (DH)

Dominic Tamez

7. Dominic Tamez (C)

Bryce Eblin

8. Bryce Eblin (2B)

Caden Rose, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

9. Caden Rose (CF)

Grayson Hitt, Alabama pitcher

Starting Pitcher: LHP Grayson Hitt

