Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 19 LSU

The Crimson Tide looks to snap a three-game losing streak in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's graduation night in T-Town, and less than 500 feet away from that graduation, Alabama baseball will take on No. 19 LSU on Friday night at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Combine that with Alabama softball taking on No. 23 Missouri across campus, and it's an action-packed night in Tuscaloosa. Bottom line: if you're looking to take a scenic drive around Tuscaloosa on Friday night, it might be best that you stay home.

Alabama and LSU are set to square off at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network+). Follow along for live updates, stats and analysis.

Current Score: LSU 6, Alabama 5

Top 6

A groundout to third by Berry ends the LSU side of the sixth.

Crews singled to right. Pearson advanced to third, Stevenson just barely beat out Pinckney's throw to the plate to regain the lead for LSU. 5-4 Tigers. Runners at the corners with two out.

Pearson was hit by Guffey's first pitch of the at-bat. Runners on first and second with two out.

Stevenson drew a full-count walk. Runner on first for the Tigers with two out.

McManus grounded out to short. Two down.

Jobert grounded out to second. One out.

LHP Brock Guffey is in the game to replace McMillan on the mound. Final line for G-Mac: 5.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 6 K, 101 TP/62 ST.

Bottom 5

Denton grounded out to first, but the Crimson Tide has tied the game.

Seidl singles to right to drive in the game-tying run in Pinckney from third. 5-5.

Hamiter reached first on a fielder's choice, Tamez out at second. Pinckney advanced to third. Two out.

Tamez singled to left. Pinckney advanced to second, Jarvis scored. 5-4 LSU with one out and runners on first and second. Hamiter steps up to the plate.

Williamson flied out to left. One out.

LHP Riley Cooper replaces Hilliard on the mound for the Tigers. Final line for Hilliard: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 4 K, 76 TP.

Pinckney singled off of the pitcher, with the ball bouncing past the second baseman. Rose scored from third, Jarvis advanced to second. 5-3 LSU with runners on first and second, nobody out for Williamson.

Back-to-back singles by Rose and Jarvis puts runners on first and second with nobody out. Pinckney heads to the batter's box.

Top 5

The disastrous inning for Alabama is over as Thompson flied out to right.

Morgan hit a two-run home run into the Right Field Ragers. 5-2 LSU.

Doughty doubled to center, and a diving attempt by Pinckney fell short and gave Berry enough time to score all the way from first. LSU takes a 3-2 lead.

Berry singled to right, driving Crews home. 2-2 tie with two out and a runner on first.

Crews took a huge lead at first, and Tamez attempted to catch him in the act. However, the throw from Tamez sailed over Williamson for a failed pickoff attempt. Crews advanced all the way to third.

Crews drew a full-count walk. Runner on first, two outs.

Pearson flied out to center. Two away.

Stevenson struck out swinging.

McManus hit a leadoff home run into the Crimson Tide bullpen to start off the fifth. 2-1 Alabama.

Bottom 4

Nothing doing for Alabama in the fourth.

Top 4

Jobert grounded out into a double play. Side retired, LSU leaves a runner stranded on third.

Thompson singled up the middle, Morgan advanced to second.

Morgan singled to second.

Doughty grounded out to third.

Bottom 3

Tamez flied out to end the third.

Williamson flied out to left. Two out.

Pinckney doubled to left, Rose scored from second. 2-0 Alabama.

Jarvis struck out swinging. One out.

A leadoff double by Rose puts a runner in scoring position to start the Alabama side of the third.

Top 3

McMillan surrenders a double, but strikes out two to keep LSU scoreless. McMillan is up to five strikeouts as we head to the bottom of the third.

Bottom 2

Denton grounded out into a double play, followed by a groundout by Eblin. Inning over, Hamiter left stranded on third.

Seidl singled to right, Hamiter advanced to second. Still nobody out.

Hamiter singled up the middle. Runner on first, nobody out.

Top 2

A 1-2-3 inning for McMillan retires the LSU side.

Bottom 1

Jarvis scored on a past ball. 1-0 Alabama.

Williamson flied out to right. Jarvis advanced to third. Two out.

Jarvis singled to left, then advanced to second off a wild pitch during Pinckney's at-bat.

Top 1

Nothing doing for the Tigers in the first.

Pregame

Tonight's umpires:

HP: Clint Lawson



1B: Jason Milsap



2B: Scott Cline



3B: Hank Himmanen

Weather conditions: 79 degrees, clear with 15-20 mph breeze to the east.

