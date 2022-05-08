Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 19 LSU (Series Finale)

With the series even at one game apiece, the Crimson Tide and the Tigers look to settle the score on Sunday afternoon.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — First things first, Happy Mother's Day to all of the mother out there!

There couldn't be more picturesque weather in Tuscaloosa as Alabama baseball takes on the No. 19 LSU Tigers at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After dropping Friday's game by a narrow 6-5 margin, the Crimson Tide took home an 8-3 victory on Saturday evening to even the series at one game apiece. With both teams vying to win the series, it's sure to be a great afternoon of college baseball at The Joe.

Today's game between Alabama and LSU is slated for a 1 p.m. CT first pitch. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Current Score: LSU 3, Alabama 0

Top 1

  • Bianco singled up the middle. Morgan advanced to second, Thompson scored. 3-0 LSU.
  • Morgan is plunked by Hitt. Runners on first and second with two out.
  • Thompson singled to center, two runners score. 2-0 LSU.
  • Doughty struck out looking. Two out.
  • Crews doubled to left center, Pearson advanced to third. One out with two runners in scoring position for the Tigers.
  • Pearson reached first on a fielder's choice, Dugas out at second. One out.
  • Dugas drew a leadoff walk. Runner at first, nobody out.
  • Hitt's first pitch is a strike and we are underway at The Joe.

Pregame

  • Today's umpires:
    • HP: Scott Cline
    • 1B: Hank Himmanen
    • 2B: Clint Lawson
    • 3B: Jason Milsap
  • Today's weather conditions: 81 degrees, sunny and clear with winds blowing 5 m.p.h. to the south
  • Alabama's starting lineup can be found below.
  • LSU's starting lineup:
Screen Shot 2022-05-08 at 12.44.31 PM

Alabama Starting Lineup

Jim Jarvis

1. Jim Jarvis (SS)

Andrew Pinckney, Alabama 2020 fall practice

2. Andrew Pinckney (RF)

Drew Williamson, Xavier Series 2022

3. Drew Williamson (1B)

Dominic Tamez, Alabama baseball catcher

4. Dominic Tamez (C)

William Hamiter, Alabama baseball

5. William Hamiter (DH)

Caden Rose, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

6. Caden Rose (CF)

Alabama's Zane Denton (44) celebrates with Owen Diodati (16) after Denton hitt a home run against Tennessee during the NCAA baseball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, April 17, 2022

7. Zane Denton (3B)

Bryce Eblin

8. Bryce Eblin (2B)

Tommy Seidl

9. Tommy Seidl (LF)

Alabama's Grayson Hitt (26) pitches against Tennessee during an NCAA baseball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, April 17, 2022

Starting Pitcher: LHP Grayson Hitt

