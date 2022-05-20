Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 5 Arkansas (Game 2)

Updates, stats and information as the Crimson Tide continues its quest to clinch a berth in the SEC Tournament.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a 7-3 come-from-behind victory by Arkansas on Thursday evening, Alabama baseball seeks revenge on Friday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Alabama has the opportunity to clinch with a win on Friday evening or if both Mississippi State and Missouri lose. Should either of those situations occur, the Crimson Tide will have a berth in next week's SEC Tournament, albeit as a low seed.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network.

Current Score: Arkansas 1, Alabama 0

Bottom 3

Jarvis walked, Diodati advanced to second.

Diodati singled to first. Runner on first, one out.

Seidl flied out to right. One out.

Top 3

Moore struck out swinging. Side retired in order.

Turner grounded out to second. Two down.

Wallace struck out swinging. One out.

Bottom 2

Denton struck out swinging. Inning over.

Tamez grounded out to short. Two out.

Williamson grounded out to short. One out.

Top 2

Gregory struck out swinging for the third out.

Battles grounded out to short. Slavens scored. 1-0 Arkansas. Two out.

Stovall doubled down the left field line. Slavens advanced to third. One out, runners on second and third.

Webb struck out swinging. One out.

Slavens drew a full-count walk. Runner on first, nobody out.

Bottom 1

Pinckney grounded out to third. Inning over.

Hamiter grounded out to second. Two out.

Rose struck out swinging, thrown out at first. One out.

Top 1

Lanzilli lined out to third. Three up, three down for McNairy.

Moore drew a four-pitch walk. Runner on first, two outs.

Turner struck out swinging. Two down.

Wallace grounded out to second. One out.

Pregame

It's Senior Night at The Joe:

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network.

Tonight's umpires:

HP: Derek Mollica



1B: Clint Fagan



2B: Alex Ransom



3B: Tyler Simpson

Tonight's weather: 92 degrees Fahrenheit, clear with 12-15 m.p.h. winds due north

Alabama starting lineup posted below.

Arkansas starting lineup:

Alabama Starting Lineup