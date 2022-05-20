Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 5 Arkansas (Game 2)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a 7-3 come-from-behind victory by Arkansas on Thursday evening, Alabama baseball seeks revenge on Friday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Alabama has the opportunity to clinch with a win on Friday evening or if both Mississippi State and Missouri lose. Should either of those situations occur, the Crimson Tide will have a berth in next week's SEC Tournament, albeit as a low seed.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network.
(latest updates at the top)
Live Updates
Current Score: Arkansas 1, Alabama 0
Bottom 3
- Jarvis walked, Diodati advanced to second.
- Diodati singled to first. Runner on first, one out.
- Seidl flied out to right. One out.
Top 3
- Moore struck out swinging. Side retired in order.
- Turner grounded out to second. Two down.
- Wallace struck out swinging. One out.
Bottom 2
- Denton struck out swinging. Inning over.
- Tamez grounded out to short. Two out.
- Williamson grounded out to short. One out.
Top 2
- Gregory struck out swinging for the third out.
- Battles grounded out to short. Slavens scored. 1-0 Arkansas. Two out.
- Stovall doubled down the left field line. Slavens advanced to third. One out, runners on second and third.
- Webb struck out swinging. One out.
- Slavens drew a full-count walk. Runner on first, nobody out.
Bottom 1
- Pinckney grounded out to third. Inning over.
- Hamiter grounded out to second. Two out.
- Rose struck out swinging, thrown out at first. One out.
Top 1
- Lanzilli lined out to third. Three up, three down for McNairy.
- Moore drew a four-pitch walk. Runner on first, two outs.
- Turner struck out swinging. Two down.
- Wallace grounded out to second. One out.
Pregame
- It's Senior Night at The Joe:
- First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network.
- Tonight's umpires:
- HP: Derek Mollica
- 1B: Clint Fagan
- 2B: Alex Ransom
- 3B: Tyler Simpson
- Tonight's weather: 92 degrees Fahrenheit, clear with 12-15 m.p.h. winds due north
- Alabama starting lineup posted below.
- Arkansas starting lineup:
Alabama Starting Lineup
1. Caden Rose (2B)
2. William Hamiter (RF)
3. Andrew Pinckney (CF)
4. Drew Williamson (1B)
5. Dominic Tamez (C)
6. Zane Denton (3B)
7. Tommy Seidl (LF)
8. Owen Diodati (DH)
9. Jim Jarvis (SS)
Starting Lineup: RHP Jacob McNairy