Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Rider at Ruston Regional

The Crimson Tide is looking for its first win at the Ruston Regional to keep its season alive

It's do-or-die time for Alabama baseball in the NCAA tournament.

The Crimson Tide was dealt an 8-1 loss to NC State on Friday afternoon, sending it to the losers bracket to face the Rider Broncs, who got pummeled by host Louisiana Tech 18-2.

Alabama will send junior right-hander Dylan Smith (1-8, 4.13 ERA) to the mound, while the Broncs will throw junior left-hander Frank Doelling (5-2, 3.35 ERA).

Before arriving to the Ruston Regional, Rider finished the regular season with a record of 23-17 overall and 18-16 in the MAAC. It won its conference tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament

First pitch at J.C Love Field at Pat Patterson Field is set for 2 p.m. (CT) on ESPN3.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 3-seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-24, 14-19 SEC)

1. Peyton Wilson - 2B

2. William Hamiter - RF

3. Sam Praytor - C

4. Zane Denton - 3B

5. Owen Diodati - DH

6. Jackson Tate - LF

7. Drew Williamson - 1B

8. Caden Rose - CF

9. Jim Jarvis - SS

Dylan Smith - P

No. 4-seed Rider Broncs (23-17, 18-16 MAAC)

1. Kyle Johnson - LF

2. Jake Barbiere - 3B

3. Sean McGeehan- CF

4. Brian Skettini - C

5. Scott Shaw - DH

6. John Volpe - 2B

7. Luke Lesch - 1B

8. Lou Priolo - RF

9. Jordan Erbe - SS

Frank Doelling - P

Top 1 - Rider batting

Johnson hit a leadoff double to right field over the head of Hamiter.

Barbiere grounded out to second. Johnson advances to third.

McGeehan grounded out to short, which brings Johnson in to score.

Skettini struck out looking.

MID 1 - Rider 1, Alabama 0

Bottom 1 - Alabama batting

Wilson filed out to deep right-center field.

Hamiter grounds out to first and Doelling comes back to cover the bag and beats him less than half a step.

Praytor drew a walk

Denton struck out swinging.

END 1 - Rider 1, Alabama 0

Top 2 - Rider batting

Shaw grounded out to the pitcher.

Volpe grounded out to second base.

Lesch grounded out to first base.

MID 2 - Rider 1, Alabama 0

Bottom 2 - Alabama batting

Diodati grounded out to first base.

Tate struck out swinging.

Williamson drew a walk.

Rose doubled off the right-field wall and Williamson comes in to score.

Jarvis grounded out to first base.

END 2 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Top 3 - Rider batting

Priolo knocked a single up the middle.

Erbe grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

Johnson doubled to left field.

Barbiere grounded out to short.

MID 3 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Bottom 3 - Alabama batting

Wilson filed out to center.

Hamiter filed out to center.

Praytor grounded out to third base.

END 3 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Top 4 - Rider batting

McGeehan singled to left field.

Skettini struck out looking.

Shaw reached first on a fielder's choice. McGeehan out at second.

Volpe grounded out to third base.

MID 4 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Bottom 4 - Alabama batting

Brad Bohannon just gave the Crimson Tide a spirited talk in the dugout before Denton's at bat.

Denton drew a walk.

Diodati knocked a center up the middle of the right side of the infield. Denton advances to third.

Diodati advances to second on a wild pitch.

Tate files out to right field but it isn't deep enough to score Denton.

Williamson hit a ground ball to second and Volpe fires it home to get Denton out at the plate.

An infield RBI single from Rose puts Alabama up 2-1.

Correction: Williamson is called for baserunner interference and the run does not count.

END 4 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Top 5 - Rider batting

Lesch struck out swinging.

Priolo grounded out to short.

Erbe grounded out to second.

MID 5 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Bottom 5 - Alabama batting

Jarvis grounded out to second.

Wilson grounded out to third base.

Hamiter drew a four-pitch walk.

Praytor filed out to right field.

END 5 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Top 6 - Rider batting

Johnson struck out swinging.

Barbiere singled to left field.

McGeehan grounded into a 6-3 double play.

MID 6 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Bottom 6 - Alabama batting

Denton popped up to second base.

Diodati singled to center field.

Tate filed out to left field.

Diodati advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Williamson grounded out to short.

END 6 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Top 7 - Rider batting

Skettini grounded out to the pitcher.

Shaw grounded out to short.

Volpe grounded out to second.

MID 7 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Bottom 7 - Alabama batting

Rose drew a walk.

Jarvis successfully laid down a sacrifice bunt. Rose advanced to second.

The Broncs are making its first pitching change of the day. Doelling came off for right-hander Cal Stalzer.

Doelling's final line: 6 1/3 innings, one earned run, five walks and two strikeouts o 87 total pitches.

Wilson grounded out to first base but Rose is able to advance to third.

Hamiter homered to right field. Two runs have come across the plate.

Praytor was hit by a pitch.

Denton smacked a double down the right-field line.

Diodati filed out to deep right-field on the warning track.

END 7 - Alabama 3, Rider 1

Top 8 - Rider batting

Bardatsos pinch hit for Lesch and struck out swinging.

Priolo lined out to right field on a diving catch from Hamiter.

Bermudez pinch hit for Erbe and singled up the right side of the infield.

Johnson filed out to left-center field.

MID 8 - Alabama 3, Rider 1

Bottom 8 - Alabama batting

Tate smoked a ball to dead-center field for a double that went off the top of the wall.

Another pitching change for the Broncs: Papeo came on for Stalzer.

Williamson laid down a sacrifice bunt and Tate advanced to third.

Rose tried to get another sacrifice bunt down but Rose is out at home trying to steal home.

Rose was hit by a pitch.

Jarvis drew a walk.

Wilson hit an infield single to short and the bases are loaded for Hamiter.

Hamiter grounded out to second base.

END 8 - Alabama 3, Rider 1

Top 9 - Rider batting

Barbiere struck out swinging.

McGeehan doubled to left field.

Skettini struck out swinging.

Shaw grounded out to first base.

MID 9 - Alabama 3, Rider 1