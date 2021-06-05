Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Rider at Ruston Regional
It's do-or-die time for Alabama baseball in the NCAA tournament.
The Crimson Tide was dealt an 8-1 loss to NC State on Friday afternoon, sending it to the losers bracket to face the Rider Broncs, who got pummeled by host Louisiana Tech 18-2.
Alabama will send junior right-hander Dylan Smith (1-8, 4.13 ERA) to the mound, while the Broncs will throw junior left-hander Frank Doelling (5-2, 3.35 ERA).
Before arriving to the Ruston Regional, Rider finished the regular season with a record of 23-17 overall and 18-16 in the MAAC. It won its conference tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament
First pitch at J.C Love Field at Pat Patterson Field is set for 2 p.m. (CT) on ESPN3.
Here are your starting lineups:
No. 3-seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-24, 14-19 SEC)
1. Peyton Wilson - 2B
2. William Hamiter - RF
3. Sam Praytor - C
4. Zane Denton - 3B
5. Owen Diodati - DH
6. Jackson Tate - LF
7. Drew Williamson - 1B
8. Caden Rose - CF
9. Jim Jarvis - SS
Dylan Smith - P
No. 4-seed Rider Broncs (23-17, 18-16 MAAC)
1. Kyle Johnson - LF
2. Jake Barbiere - 3B
3. Sean McGeehan- CF
4. Brian Skettini - C
5. Scott Shaw - DH
6. John Volpe - 2B
7. Luke Lesch - 1B
8. Lou Priolo - RF
9. Jordan Erbe - SS
Frank Doelling - P
Top 1 - Rider batting
- Johnson hit a leadoff double to right field over the head of Hamiter.
- Barbiere grounded out to second. Johnson advances to third.
- McGeehan grounded out to short, which brings Johnson in to score.
- Skettini struck out looking.
MID 1 - Rider 1, Alabama 0
Bottom 1 - Alabama batting
- Wilson filed out to deep right-center field.
- Hamiter grounds out to first and Doelling comes back to cover the bag and beats him less than half a step.
- Praytor drew a walk
- Denton struck out swinging.
END 1 - Rider 1, Alabama 0
Top 2 - Rider batting
- Shaw grounded out to the pitcher.
- Volpe grounded out to second base.
- Lesch grounded out to first base.
MID 2 - Rider 1, Alabama 0
Bottom 2 - Alabama batting
- Diodati grounded out to first base.
- Tate struck out swinging.
- Williamson drew a walk.
- Rose doubled off the right-field wall and Williamson comes in to score.
- Jarvis grounded out to first base.
END 2 - Rider 1, Alabama 1
Top 3 - Rider batting
- Priolo knocked a single up the middle.
- Erbe grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.
- Johnson doubled to left field.
- Barbiere grounded out to short.
MID 3 - Rider 1, Alabama 1
Bottom 3 - Alabama batting
- Wilson filed out to center.
- Hamiter filed out to center.
- Praytor grounded out to third base.
END 3 - Rider 1, Alabama 1
Top 4 - Rider batting
- McGeehan singled to left field.
- Skettini struck out looking.
- Shaw reached first on a fielder's choice. McGeehan out at second.
- Volpe grounded out to third base.
MID 4 - Rider 1, Alabama 1
Bottom 4 - Alabama batting
- Brad Bohannon just gave the Crimson Tide a spirited talk in the dugout before Denton's at bat.
- Denton drew a walk.
- Diodati knocked a center up the middle of the right side of the infield. Denton advances to third.
- Diodati advances to second on a wild pitch.
- Tate files out to right field but it isn't deep enough to score Denton.
- Williamson hit a ground ball to second and Volpe fires it home to get Denton out at the plate.
- An infield RBI single from Rose puts Alabama up 2-1.
- Correction: Williamson is called for baserunner interference and the run does not count.
END 4 - Rider 1, Alabama 1
Top 5 - Rider batting
- Lesch struck out swinging.
- Priolo grounded out to short.
- Erbe grounded out to second.
MID 5 - Rider 1, Alabama 1
Bottom 5 - Alabama batting
- Jarvis grounded out to second.
- Wilson grounded out to third base.
- Hamiter drew a four-pitch walk.
- Praytor filed out to right field.
END 5 - Rider 1, Alabama 1
Top 6 - Rider batting
- Johnson struck out swinging.
- Barbiere singled to left field.
- McGeehan grounded into a 6-3 double play.
MID 6 - Rider 1, Alabama 1
Bottom 6 - Alabama batting
- Denton popped up to second base.
- Diodati singled to center field.
- Tate filed out to left field.
- Diodati advanced to second on a wild pitch.
- Williamson grounded out to short.
END 6 - Rider 1, Alabama 1
Top 7 - Rider batting
- Skettini grounded out to the pitcher.
- Shaw grounded out to short.
- Volpe grounded out to second.
MID 7 - Rider 1, Alabama 1
Bottom 7 - Alabama batting
- Rose drew a walk.
- Jarvis successfully laid down a sacrifice bunt. Rose advanced to second.
- The Broncs are making its first pitching change of the day. Doelling came off for right-hander Cal Stalzer.
- Doelling's final line: 6 1/3 innings, one earned run, five walks and two strikeouts o 87 total pitches.
- Wilson grounded out to first base but Rose is able to advance to third.
- Hamiter homered to right field. Two runs have come across the plate.
- Praytor was hit by a pitch.
- Denton smacked a double down the right-field line.
- Diodati filed out to deep right-field on the warning track.
END 7 - Alabama 3, Rider 1
Top 8 - Rider batting
- Bardatsos pinch hit for Lesch and struck out swinging.
- Priolo lined out to right field on a diving catch from Hamiter.
- Bermudez pinch hit for Erbe and singled up the right side of the infield.
- Johnson filed out to left-center field.
MID 8 - Alabama 3, Rider 1
Bottom 8 - Alabama batting
- Tate smoked a ball to dead-center field for a double that went off the top of the wall.
- Another pitching change for the Broncs: Papeo came on for Stalzer.
- Williamson laid down a sacrifice bunt and Tate advanced to third.
- Rose tried to get another sacrifice bunt down but Rose is out at home trying to steal home.
- Rose was hit by a pitch.
- Jarvis drew a walk.
- Wilson hit an infield single to short and the bases are loaded for Hamiter.
- Hamiter grounded out to second base.
END 8 - Alabama 3, Rider 1
Top 9 - Rider batting
- Barbiere struck out swinging.
- McGeehan doubled to left field.
- Skettini struck out swinging.
- Shaw grounded out to first base.
MID 9 - Alabama 3, Rider 1