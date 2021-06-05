Sports Illustrated home
Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Rider at Ruston Regional

The Crimson Tide is looking for its first win at the Ruston Regional to keep its season alive
It's do-or-die time for Alabama baseball in the NCAA tournament.

The Crimson Tide was dealt an 8-1 loss to NC State on Friday afternoon, sending it to the losers bracket to face the Rider Broncs, who got pummeled by host Louisiana Tech 18-2.

Alabama will send junior right-hander Dylan Smith (1-8, 4.13 ERA) to the mound, while the Broncs will throw junior left-hander Frank Doelling (5-2, 3.35 ERA).

Before arriving to the Ruston Regional, Rider finished the regular season with a record of 23-17 overall and 18-16 in the MAAC. It won its conference tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament

First pitch at J.C Love Field at Pat Patterson Field is set for 2 p.m. (CT) on ESPN3.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 3-seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-24, 14-19 SEC)

1. Peyton Wilson - 2B

2. William Hamiter - RF

3. Sam Praytor - C

4. Zane Denton - 3B

5. Owen Diodati - DH

6. Jackson Tate - LF

7. Drew Williamson - 1B

8. Caden Rose - CF

9. Jim Jarvis - SS

Dylan Smith - P

No. 4-seed Rider Broncs (23-17, 18-16 MAAC)

1. Kyle Johnson - LF

2. Jake Barbiere - 3B

3. Sean McGeehan- CF

4. Brian Skettini - C

5. Scott Shaw - DH

6. John Volpe - 2B

7. Luke Lesch - 1B

8. Lou Priolo - RF

9. Jordan Erbe - SS

Frank Doelling - P

Top 1 - Rider batting

  • Johnson hit a leadoff double to right field over the head of Hamiter.
  • Barbiere grounded out to second. Johnson advances to third.
  • McGeehan grounded out to short, which brings Johnson in to score.
  • Skettini struck out looking.

MID 1 - Rider 1, Alabama 0

Bottom 1 - Alabama batting

  • Wilson filed out to deep right-center field.
  • Hamiter grounds out to first and Doelling comes back to cover the bag and beats him less than half a step.
  • Praytor drew a walk
  • Denton struck out swinging.

END 1 - Rider 1, Alabama 0

Top 2 - Rider batting

  • Shaw grounded out to the pitcher.
  • Volpe grounded out to second base.
  • Lesch grounded out to first base.

MID 2 - Rider 1, Alabama 0

Bottom 2 - Alabama batting

  • Diodati grounded out to first base.
  • Tate struck out swinging.
  • Williamson drew a walk.
  • Rose doubled off the right-field wall and Williamson comes in to score.
  • Jarvis grounded out to first base.

END 2 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Top 3 - Rider batting

  • Priolo knocked a single up the middle.
  • Erbe grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.
  • Johnson doubled to left field.
  • Barbiere grounded out to short.

MID 3 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Bottom 3 - Alabama batting 

  • Wilson filed out to center.
  • Hamiter filed out to center.
  • Praytor grounded out to third base.

END 3 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Top 4 - Rider batting

  • McGeehan singled to left field.
  • Skettini struck out looking.
  • Shaw reached first on a fielder's choice. McGeehan out at second.
  • Volpe grounded out to third base.

MID 4 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Bottom 4 - Alabama batting

  • Brad Bohannon just gave the Crimson Tide a spirited talk in the dugout before Denton's at bat.
  • Denton drew a walk.
  • Diodati knocked a center up the middle of the right side of the infield. Denton advances to third.
  • Diodati advances to second on a wild pitch.
  • Tate files out to right field but it isn't deep enough to score Denton.
  • Williamson hit a ground ball to second and Volpe fires it home to get Denton out at the plate.
  • An infield RBI single from Rose puts Alabama up 2-1. 
  • Correction: Williamson is called for baserunner interference and the run does not count. 

END 4 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Top 5 - Rider batting

  • Lesch struck out swinging.
  • Priolo grounded out to short.
  • Erbe grounded out to second.

MID 5 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Bottom 5 - Alabama batting

  • Jarvis grounded out to second.
  • Wilson grounded out to third base.
  • Hamiter drew a four-pitch walk.
  • Praytor filed out to right field.

END 5 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Top 6 - Rider batting

  • Johnson struck out swinging.
  • Barbiere singled to left field.
  • McGeehan grounded into a 6-3 double play.

MID 6 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Bottom 6 - Alabama batting

  • Denton popped up to second base.
  • Diodati singled to center field.
  • Tate filed out to left field.
  • Diodati advanced to second on a wild pitch.
  • Williamson grounded out to short.

END 6 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Top 7 - Rider batting

  • Skettini grounded out to the pitcher.
  • Shaw grounded out to short.
  • Volpe grounded out to second.

MID 7 - Rider 1, Alabama 1

Bottom 7 - Alabama batting 

  • Rose drew a walk.
  • Jarvis successfully laid down a sacrifice bunt. Rose advanced to second. 
  • The Broncs are making its first pitching change of the day. Doelling came off for right-hander Cal Stalzer.
  • Doelling's final line: 6 1/3 innings, one earned run, five walks and two strikeouts o 87 total pitches.
  • Wilson grounded out to first base but Rose is able to advance to third.
  • Hamiter homered to right field. Two runs have come across the plate.
  • Praytor was hit by a pitch.
  • Denton smacked a double down the right-field line.
  • Diodati filed out to deep right-field on the warning track.

END 7 - Alabama 3, Rider 1

Top 8 - Rider batting

  • Bardatsos pinch hit for Lesch and struck out swinging.
  • Priolo lined out to right field on a diving catch from Hamiter.
  • Bermudez pinch hit for Erbe and singled up the right side of the infield.
  • Johnson filed out to left-center field.

MID 8 - Alabama 3, Rider 1

Bottom 8 - Alabama batting

  • Tate smoked a ball to dead-center field for a double that went off the top of the wall.
  • Another pitching change for the Broncs: Papeo came on for Stalzer.
  • Williamson laid down a sacrifice bunt and Tate advanced to third.
  • Rose tried to get another sacrifice bunt down but Rose is out at home trying to steal home.
  • Rose was hit by a pitch.
  • Jarvis drew a walk.
  • Wilson hit an infield single to short and the bases are loaded for Hamiter.
  • Hamiter grounded out to second base.

END 8 - Alabama 3, Rider 1

Top 9 - Rider batting 

  • Barbiere struck out swinging.
  • McGeehan doubled to left field.
  • Skettini struck out swinging.
  • Shaw grounded out to first base.

MID 9 - Alabama 3, Rider 1 

Screen Shot 2021-06-05 at 4.32.59 PM

