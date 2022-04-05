Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Samford

The Crimson Tide seeks its second-straight midweek game victory after struggling over the last month.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite weather being horrific earlier in the day on Tuesday, the skies have cleared and its time for some college baseball in T-Town.

Alabama baseball and Samford are set to start at 6 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network+. The Crimson Tide is 17-12 overall and is 4-5 in SEC play. Over the last five games, Alabama has won four.

For the Bulldogs, they have started the season 13-12 and have yet to play a conference game. The crown jewel victory on Samford's schedule was a 7-4 10-inning game win over then-No. 10 Florida State back on Feb. 27. Other than a series win at Central Florida, the rest of the Bulldogs' schedule doesn't contain many other noteworthy victories.

Follow along below for live updates as the Crimson Tide will look to win its second midweek game in a row.

Pregame:

Alabama's starting lineup can be found near the bottom of the page.

Starting lineup for Samford:

Today's umpires: Lance Weems (HP), Eric Goshay (1B), Morris Hodges (2B), Danny Cricks (3B).

Current weather conditions: 77 degrees Fahrenheit, cloudy skies but appears to be clearing up.

Pregame lineup notes: William Hamiter is once again starting at DH, where he started and had a hand in each of Alabama's wins over Texas A&M. Dominic Tamez is being rested today, with Will Portera playing catcher tonight.

Alabama Starting Lineup: