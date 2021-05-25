Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs South Carolina at the 2021 SEC Tournament

The Crimson Tide aims to begin a postseason run in Hoover in the opening round of the SEC tournament against the Gamecocks

It all comes down to Tuesday.

Alabama baseball enters the 2021 SEC Tournament as its No. 10 seed. With its chances at an NCAA Regional up in the air, the Crimson Tide is under intense pressure as it takes on the No. 7-seed South Carolina Gamecocks inside Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The game is slated for a 1 25 p.m. CT first pitch. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 10-seed Alabama Crimson Tide (29-22, 12-17)

1. Peyton Wilson - 2B

2. William Hamiter - 1B

3. Sam Praytor - C

4. Zane Denton - 3B

5. Owen Diodati - DH

6. Jackson Tate - LF

7. Andrew Pinckney - RF

8. Jim Jarvis - SS

9. Caden Rose - CF

Tyle Ras - P

No. 7-seed South Carolina Gamecocks (33-20, 16-14)

1. Brady Allen - CF

2. Andrew Eyster - RF

3. Wes Clarke - DH

4. Josiah Sightler - LF

5. Braylen Wimmer - 2B

6. David Mendham - 1B

7. Colin Burgess - C

8. Jeff Heinrich - 3B

9. Michael Robinson - SS

C.J. Weins - P

LIVE UPDATES:

TOP of 1 - Alabama batting

Wilson grounded out to short. One out.

Hamiter grounded out to short. Two out.

Praytor struck out swinging, thrown out at 1B. Three out. Side retired.

MID 1 - Alabama 0, USC 0

BOTTOM of 1 - USC batting

Pinckney made a stellar diving catch in right field to keep Allen from getting on base. One out.

Eyster struck out swinging. Two out.

Clarke grounded out to short. Three out. Inning over.

END 1 - Alabama 0, USC 0

TOP of 2 - Alabama Batting

Denton draws a four-pitch walk. Man on first, nobody out.

Diodati flies out to shallow left field. One out.

Tate caught looking. Two out.

Pinckney grounded out right back to the pitcher. Three out. Side retired.

MID 2 - Alabama 0, USC 0

BOTTOM of 2 - USC Batting

Sightler doubled to right center. Nobody out.

Wimmer grounded out to second base. Sightler advances to third. One out.

Mendham struck out swinging. Two out.

Burgess popped it up in foul territory, fielded by Hamiter for the third out. Inning over.

END 2 - Alabama 0, USC 0

TOP of 3 - Alabama batting

Jarvis grounded out to second. One out.

Rose struck out swinging, but reached first base on a wild pitch. One out, Rose on first.

Weins throws his third wild pitch in as many innings. Rose advances to second.

Wilson doubles off of the wall in right field. Rose advances home for the first run of the game. 1-0 Alabama with Wilson on second, one out.

Hamiter draws a four-pitch, one-out walk. Runners on first and second, one out.

Weins' fourth wild pitch of the game results in Wilson stealing third. Runners at the corners, one out.

Praytor flies out in shallow left field. Two out with runners at the corners.

Hamiter advanced to second on a wild pitch. Two down, runners on second and third.

Denton is intentionally walked. Bases loaded, two out.

South Carolina is going to its bullpen to replace Weins. New pitcher for the Gamecocks: John Gilreath.

Final line for Weins: 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 3 K, 5 WP, 13 BF, 54 TP.

Diodati hits a two-out, two-RBI single to center field. Wilson, Hamiter score for Alabama. 3-0 Alabama with Denton on third, Diodati on first, two out.

Tate hits a three-run home run deep over the left-field wall, and the Crimson Tide has blown this game wide open. 6-0 Alabama, two out.

That marks just Diodati's fourth hit in the month of May. In total, he has been 4-for-31 in the batter's box since May 1.

Pinckney strikes out swinging. Three out. Side retired.

MID 3 - Alabama 6, USC 0

BOTTOM of 3 - USC batting

Heinrich flied out to left field. One out.

Robinson flied out to center field. Two out.

Allen doubles to center field. Runner on second, two out. The hit marks the third given up by Ras on the day.

Alabama 2021 Review: The Crimson Tide finished the season with an overall record of 29-22, including a 12-17 record in the SEC. While pitching has been a struggle all season, the Crimson Tide bats have been fairly productive until recently. First baseman Zane Denton has frequently been a contributor on offense, leading the team with a .317 batting average and totaling 63 hits with 36 runs and 38 RBIs. In terms of power, catcher Sam Praytor leads Alabama with 13 home runs as well as RBIs with 44 on the season. While the Crimson Tide will need to bring its A-game up and down the lineup, look for these two players to heavily contribute if Alabama is able to pull of a win against South Carolina.

Crimson Tide SEC Tournament History: Prior to the SEC Tournament's inception in 1977, Alabama baseball had the league's third-most SEC Championship Series victories with four in seven appearances. In tournament play since 1977, the Crimson Tide is tied for second-most tournament championships with seven and has the third-most appearances with 27. Alabama's most recent tournament championship was in 2003, its second of back-to-back titles. This year marks the team's return to the tournament after missing the field every year since 2016.