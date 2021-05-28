Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Tennessee at the 2021 SEC Tournament

Live stats, information and analysis from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium as the No. 10-seed Crimson Tide take on the No. 2-seed Volunteers in their final game of double elimination

It's do or die for both No. 10-seed Alabama baseball and No. 2-seed Tennessee at the 2021 SEC Tournament.

While the Crimson Tide has done a lot this tournament to increase its chances at a bid to an NCAA Regional, a loss today would mean a trip home to await an announcement in the regional selection show.

The Volunteers have all but officially locked up an NCAA Regional, but after a thrilling extra-innings loss to Alabama on Wednesday will no doubt be out for blood.



Drew Williamson, who was announced to be out for the tournament on Monday with a broken hamate bone, will be starting a first base for the Crimson Tide. Andrew Pinckney has been removed from the lineup, with Will Hamiter taking his place in right field.

Stay tuned here at BamaCentral for live updates, stats and analysis from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium as the Crimson Tide takes on the Volunteers (10 a.m. CT, SEC Network).

Here are you starting lineups:

No. 10-seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-23, 12-17)

1. Peyton Wilson - 2B

2. William Hamiter - RF

3. Sam Praytor - C

4. Zane Denton - 3B

5. Owen Diodati - DH

6. Jackson Tate - LF

7. Drew Williamson - 1B

8. Caden Rose - CF

9. Jim Jarvis - SS

Landon Green - P

No. 2-seed Tennessee Volunteers (43-15, 20-10)

1. Liam Spence - SS

2. Max Ferguson - 2B

3. Jake Rucker - 3B

4. Drew Gilbert - CF

5. Evan Russell - LF

6. Luc Lipcius - 1B

7. Jordan Beck - RF

8. Pete Derkay - DH

9. Connor Pavolony - C

Blade Tidwell - P

LIVE UPDATES

TOP of 1 - Tennessee batting

Spence flew out to center field. One out.

Ferguson flew out to center field. Two out.

Rucker struck out swinging at a ball in the dirt, but the throw to first by Praytor resulted in an E2. Rucker advanced all the way to third. Two out, runner on third.

Gilbert grounded out to first. Three out, runner left stranded on first. Side retired.

MID 1 - Tennessee 0, Alabama 0

BOTTOM of 1 - Alabama batting

Wilson grounded out to first. One out.

Hamiter grounded out to first. Two out.

Praytor lined out to third. Three out. Inning over.

END 1 - Tennessee 0, Alabama 0

TOP of 2 - Tennessee batting

Russell singled through the left side. Nobody out, runner on first.

Lipcius hits a two-run home run over the fence in right field. 2-0 Tennessee, nobody out. That home run is Lipcius' 12th home run of the season.

Beck struck out looking. One out. That is Green's first strikeout of the game.

Derkay grounded out to short. Two out.

Pavolony flew out to left field. Three out.

MID 2 - Tennessee 2, Alabama 0

BOTTOM of 2 - Alabama batting

Denton struck out looking. One out.

Diodati grounded out to second. Two out.

Tate struck out swinging. Three out. Inning over.

END 2 - Tennessee 2, Alabama 0

TOP of 3 - Tennessee batting

Spence is hit by the pitch. Runner on first, nobody out.

Ferguson doubled to deep right center. Spence advanced all the way home. 3-0 Tennessee with nobody out and a runner on second.

Connor Shamblin is warming up in the bullpen for Alabama.

