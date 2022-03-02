Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Troy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Wednesday afternoon, Alabama baseball will take on Troy inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
After starting the season 5-0, the Crimson Tide has now lost four-straight games, including three at No. 1 Texas and Tuesday's game against UT Martin. On Wednesday, Alabama looks to snap that streak against Troy.
Troy started the season 4-0 before falling at Auburn, 13-1. It then lost its three-game series at Jacksonville, winning one of three games.
Alabama and Troy is scheduled for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch. Follow along below for live updates, stats, information and analysis:
Live Updates
- First pitch between Alabama and Troy is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.
Pregame
- Starting lineup for the Crimson Tide can be found below.
- Starting lineup for the Trojans:
- Today's umpires: Brian Hale, HP; Derek Mollica, 1B; Jeff Head, 2B; Eric Goshay, 3B.
Alabama Baseball Starting Lineup
1. Jim Jarvis, SS
2. Dominic Tamez, C
3. Drew Williamson, DH
4. Zane Denton, 3B
5. Tommy Seidl, RF
6. Andrew Pinckney, CF
7. Caden Rose, 2B
8. Owen Diodati, LF
9. Davis Heller, 1B
Starting Pitcher: Jacob McNairy