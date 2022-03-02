Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Troy

Stats, analysis and information as the Crimson Tide looks to snap a four-game losing streak.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Wednesday afternoon, Alabama baseball will take on Troy inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

After starting the season 5-0, the Crimson Tide has now lost four-straight games, including three at No. 1 Texas and Tuesday's game against UT Martin. On Wednesday, Alabama looks to snap that streak against Troy.

Troy started the season 4-0 before falling at Auburn, 13-1. It then lost its three-game series at Jacksonville, winning one of three games.

Alabama and Troy is scheduled for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch. Follow along below for live updates, stats, information and analysis:

Read More

Live Updates

  • First pitch between Alabama and Troy is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.

Pregame

  • Starting lineup for the Crimson Tide can be found below.
  • Starting lineup for the Trojans:
Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 2.43.59 PM
  • Today's umpires: Brian Hale, HP; Derek Mollica, 1B; Jeff Head, 2B; Eric Goshay, 3B.

Alabama Baseball Starting Lineup

Jim Jarvis v. Xavier, 2022

1. Jim Jarvis, SS

Dominic Tamez, Xavier Series 2022

2. Dominic Tamez, C

Drew Williamson

3. Drew Williamson, DH

Zane Denton vs McNeese State - February 21, 2021

4. Zane Denton, 3B

Tommy Seidl, Alabama baseball, 2021 Fall Practice

5. Tommy Seidl, RF

Andrew Pinckney, Alabama 2020 fall practice

6. Andrew Pinckney, CF

Caden Rose, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

7. Caden Rose, 2B

Owen Diodati vs McNeese State - February 21, 2021

8. Owen Diodati, LF

Davis Heller, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

9. Davis Heller, 1B

Jacob McNairy

Starting Pitcher: Jacob McNairy

Jacob McNairy
Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Troy

