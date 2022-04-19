Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs UAB

Live scoring, stats and analysis as the Crimson Tide looks to get back on track against the Blazers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's $2 Tuesday at The Joe, and Alabama baseball is back at it again. After an eight-game win streak was snapped over the weekend at No. 1 Tennessee, the Crimson Tide returns to the diamond to play against the UAB Blazers.

UAB and Alabama already faced each other earlier this season in a tight 5-4 loss by the Crimson Tide at Regions Field in Birmingham. After losing back-to-back games to the Volunteers this past weekend, Alabama is looking to get back on track as well as correct its mistakes that it displayed at UAB earlier this season.

The Blazers are coming off of a 7-4 win against Old Dominion, a win that ended a four-game losing skid.

Stay tuned for live updates, scoring and stats as the Crimson Tide face the Blazers.

Current Score: Alabama 0, UAB 0

Top 2

Bottom 1

Alabama leaves runners stranded on first and second, and the first inning closes scoreless.

Top 1

Hess gets out of the inning with a UAB runner left stranded on third base.

Pregame

Alabama and UAB are slated for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch.

Tonight's weather conditions: 69 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny, winds 2 m.p.h. heading southwest

Tonight's umpires:

HP: Tracy Cheek



1B: Eric Goshay



2B: Danny Cricks



3B: Larry Short

Starting lineup for the Crimson Tide can be found below.

Starting lineup for the Blazers:

Alabama Starting Lineup