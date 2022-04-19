Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs UAB

Live scoring, stats and analysis as the Crimson Tide looks to get back on track against the Blazers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's $2 Tuesday at The Joe, and Alabama baseball is back at it again. After an eight-game win streak was snapped over the weekend at No. 1 Tennessee, the Crimson Tide returns to the diamond to play against the UAB Blazers.

UAB and Alabama already faced each other earlier this season in a tight 5-4 loss by the Crimson Tide at Regions Field in Birmingham. After losing back-to-back games to the Volunteers this past weekend, Alabama is looking to get back on track as well as correct its mistakes that it displayed at UAB earlier this season.

The Blazers are coming off of a 7-4 win against Old Dominion, a win that ended a four-game losing skid.

Stay tuned for live updates, scoring and stats as the Crimson Tide face the Blazers.

Live Updates

Current Score: Alabama 0, UAB 0

Top 2

Bottom 1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Alabama leaves runners stranded on first and second, and the first inning closes scoreless.

Top 1

  • Hess gets out of the inning with a UAB runner left stranded on third base.

Pregame

  • Alabama and UAB are slated for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch.
  • Tonight's weather conditions: 69 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny, winds 2 m.p.h. heading southwest
  • Tonight's umpires:
    • HP: Tracy Cheek
    • 1B: Eric Goshay
    • 2B: Danny Cricks
    • 3B: Larry Short
  • Starting lineup for the Crimson Tide can be found below.
  • Starting lineup for the Blazers:
Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 5.06.36 PM

Alabama Starting Lineup

Jim Jarvis

1. Jim Jarvis (SS)

Alabama right fielder Tommy Seidl

2. Tommy Seidl (LF)

Drew Williamson

3. Drew Williamson (1B)

Zane Denton

4. Zane Denton (3B)

Dominic Tamez, Xavier Series 2022

5. Dominic Tamez (C)

William Hamiter at Ole Miss, 2022

6. William Hamiter (DH)

Andrew Pinckney

7. Andrew Pinckney (RF)

Bryce Eblin

8. Bryce Eblin (2B)

Caden Rose

9. Caden Rose (CF)

Ben Hess, April 12, 2022

Starting Pitcher: RHP Ben Hess

KG_42735
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Softball Doubleheader vs. North Alabama, Alcorn State

By Katie Windham2 hours ago
Jalen Milroe
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Could Jalen Milroe be Alabama's Quarterback of the Future?

By Clay Miller3 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts Wins SEC Pitcher of the Week

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
Alabama women's golfer Bendetta Moresco
All Things Bama

Benedetta Moresco Selected to 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup International

By University of Alabama sports information3 hours ago
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) runs the ball against Clemson Tigers cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Clemson defeated Louisville 30-24.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: What Alabama Would be Getting in WR transfer Tyler Harrell

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Vic Knight: ASWA Hall of Honor
ASWA

Vic Knight named ASWA Hall of Honor recipient

By Christopher Walsh6 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Bama/NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis

By Christopher Walsh10 hours ago
2014 A-Day game program, Nick Saban, Landon Collins, Amari Cooper, April 19, 2014
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 19, 2022

By Joey Blackwell18 hours ago