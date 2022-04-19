Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs UAB
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's $2 Tuesday at The Joe, and Alabama baseball is back at it again. After an eight-game win streak was snapped over the weekend at No. 1 Tennessee, the Crimson Tide returns to the diamond to play against the UAB Blazers.
UAB and Alabama already faced each other earlier this season in a tight 5-4 loss by the Crimson Tide at Regions Field in Birmingham. After losing back-to-back games to the Volunteers this past weekend, Alabama is looking to get back on track as well as correct its mistakes that it displayed at UAB earlier this season.
The Blazers are coming off of a 7-4 win against Old Dominion, a win that ended a four-game losing skid.
Stay tuned for live updates, scoring and stats as the Crimson Tide face the Blazers.
Live Updates
Current Score: Alabama 0, UAB 0
Top 2
Bottom 1
- Alabama leaves runners stranded on first and second, and the first inning closes scoreless.
Top 1
- Hess gets out of the inning with a UAB runner left stranded on third base.
Pregame
- Alabama and UAB are slated for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch.
- Tonight's weather conditions: 69 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny, winds 2 m.p.h. heading southwest
- Tonight's umpires:
- HP: Tracy Cheek
- 1B: Eric Goshay
- 2B: Danny Cricks
- 3B: Larry Short
- Starting lineup for the Crimson Tide can be found below.
- Starting lineup for the Blazers:
Alabama Starting Lineup
1. Jim Jarvis (SS)
2. Tommy Seidl (LF)
3. Drew Williamson (1B)
4. Zane Denton (3B)
5. Dominic Tamez (C)
6. William Hamiter (DH)
7. Andrew Pinckney (RF)
8. Bryce Eblin (2B)
9. Caden Rose (CF)
Starting Pitcher: RHP Ben Hess