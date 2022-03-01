Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs UT Martin

Live analysis, stats and information as the Crimson Tide looks to get back on track against the Skyhawks after going 0-3 last weekend at No. 1 Texas.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After being swept on the road at No. 1 Texas last weekend, Alabama baseball returns to Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Tuesday to start a 10-game home stand.

After starting the season 5-0, the three losses at Texas now has the Crimson Tide sitting at a 5-3 overall record. Its opponent, UT Martin, brings with it a 2-4 overall record.

Follow along below for live updates, stats and analysis as Alabama baseball looks to get back on track against the Skyhawks.

Live Updates

Pregame

  See the starting lineup for Alabama baseball at the bottom of this page.

  • Starting lineup for the UT Martin Skyhawks:
Screen Shot 2022-03-01 at 2.22.52 PM
  • Today's umpires: Todd Agee, HP; Morris Hodges, 1B; Kevin Bradley, 2B; Jeff Head, 3B.

Alabama Baseball Starting Lineup

Jim Jarvis, Xavier Series 2022

1. Jim Jarvis, SS

Drew Williamson, Xavier Series 2022

2. Drew Williamson, 1B

Zane Denton vs McNeese State - February 21, 2021

3. Zane Denton, 3B

Dominic Tamez, Xavier Series 2022

4. Dominic Tamez, DH

Will Hodo

5. Will Hodo, LF

Tommy Seidl, Alabama baseball, 2021 Fall Practice

6. Tommy Seidl, RF

Caden Rose, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

7. Caden Rose, 2B

Andrew Pinckney, Alabama 2020 fall practice

8. Andrew Pinckney, CF

Will Portera, Alabama 2020 fall practice

9. Will Portera, C

Hagan Banks

Starting Pitcher: Hagan Banks, RHP

Drew Williamson
