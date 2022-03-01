Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs UT Martin

Live analysis, stats and information as the Crimson Tide looks to get back on track against the Skyhawks after going 0-3 last weekend at No. 1 Texas.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After being swept on the road at No. 1 Texas last weekend, Alabama baseball returns to Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Tuesday to start a 10-game home stand.

After starting the season 5-0, the three losses at Texas now has the Crimson Tide sitting at a 5-3 overall record. Its opponent, UT Martin, brings with it a 2-4 overall record.

Follow along below for live updates, stats and analysis as Alabama baseball looks to get back on track against the Skyhawks.

Pregame

See the starting lineup for Alabama baseball at the bottom of this page.

Starting lineup for the UT Martin Skyhawks:

Today's umpires: Todd Agee, HP; Morris Hodges, 1B; Kevin Bradley, 2B; Jeff Head, 3B.

Alabama Baseball Starting Lineup