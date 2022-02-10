Live Updates: Alabama Basketball at Ole Miss

The Crimson Tide will look to snap its two-game losing streak during a trip to Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday night.

Facing a crossroads of a once-promising season, Alabama has its backs against the wall for its Wednesday-night class against Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide is coming off of double-digit defeats to No. 1 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky last week and will look to rebound against an Ole Miss team that ranks second-worst in the SEC standings.

Alabama (14-9, 4-6 in the SEC) put together its worst shooting performance of the Nate Oats era over the weekend as it shot just 28.1% from the floor, including 10% (3 of 30) from beyond the arc during a 66-55 defeat to Kentucky. Meanwhile, Ole Miss (12-11, 3-7) is looking to shake off a 62-57 overtime loss at Florida that saw the Rebels blow a nine-point lead at the half.

Despite its recent struggles, Alabama entered Wednesday at No. 23 in the NET rankings used by the NCAA tournament selection committee. The Crimson Tide could be in a position to finish its regular season strong as it currently has just one ranked team remaining over its final eight games.

“We’ve got to get ourselves back in the mix for a decent seed in the SEC tournament,” Oats said Tuesday. “We’ve got a great chance to get a quality win. Ole Miss is a good team. They’ve beaten some good teams. They’re playing better as of lately.”

Follow here for updates from Wednesday night’s matchup between the Crimson Tide and Rebels inside the ​​Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Pregame

After facing a team-issued suspension against Kentucky, Darius Miles will be eligible to play for Alabama Wednesday night. Tuesday, Oats said the Miles' playing time against Ole Miss will depend on meeting between him and the sophomore forward leading up toward the game.

Alabama holds a 124-58 advantage in its all-time series against Ole Miss. The first meeting between the two schools occurred in 1921 when the Rebels beat the Crimson Tide 31-18 in Oxford, Miss. Alabama has won the last four meetings between the two schools, spanning back to 2019. Last season the Crimson Tide beat the Rebels 82-64 inside Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama's starting lineup: Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, Charles Bediako

Ole Miss starting lineup: Matthew Murrell, Tye Fagan, Luis Rodriguez, Jarkel Joiner, Nysier Brooks

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama at Ole Miss

When: 7:30. CT, Wednesday

Where: Pavilion at Ole Miss

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.