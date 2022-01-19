Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs. No. 13 LSU

Live updates, stats and analysis from Coleman Coliseum where Alabama is looking to snap a three-game losing skid with the No. 13 Tigers in town.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's a rematch of the 2021 SEC Tournament championship game with the LSU Tigers in Tuscaloosa for a midweek SEC-matchup with Alabama in Coleman Coliseum.

Follow along here for live updates throughout the game.

Pregame

Tonight's officials: Don Daily, Steven Anderson, Michael Roberts

Alabama Starting Lineup

JD Davison (his first career start)



Jaden Shackelford



Keon Ellis



Noah Gurley



Charles Bediako

This is the first time this season that Jahvon Quinerly is not in the starting lineup for Alabama. Noah Gurley and Juwan Gary have been switching in and out of the four-spot in the Crimson Tide lineup.

LSU Starting Lineup

Brandon Murrary



Eric Gaines



Darius Days



Mwani Wilkinson



Efton Reid

James Rojas is once again participating in warmups for Alabama with his knee heavily braced up. He played in the loss against Mississippi State on Saturday, and it was his first appearance of the season coming back from an ACL injury.

LSU will reportedly be without guard Xavier Pinson tonight against the Crimson Tide. Pinson is the Tigers' third-leading scorer at 10.9 points per game and their assists leader at 4.6 assists per game. He hasn't played for LSU since Jan. 8.

How to Watch:

What: No. 13 LSU at Alabama

When: 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide suffered its third-straight loss at Mississippi State on Saturday evening in Starkville. With the narrow 78-76 loss, Alabama has now lost five of its last eight games. Jaden Shackelford led the team in points with 17, while Keon Ellis and Darius Miles each had 14. However, poor rebounding on the defensive end of the court in the final eight minutes of play sealed the game, handing the Crimson Tide its sixth loss of the season.

Last time out, LSU: Alabama wasn't the only team to suffer a loss on Saturday, as the Tigers did the same to Arkansas by a score of 65-58. After starting 12-0 in non-conference play, LSU has now lost two SEC games including its conference opener at No. 2 Auburn. While the Tigers struggled to find rhythm beyond the arc against the Razorbacks, it will no doubt look to improve against the Crimson Tide.

The series: Alabama leads the all-time series between the two programs with a 70-46 edge dating back to 1916. The Crimson Tide has won nine of the last 12 meetings, but its most recent meeting against the Tigers was by far its smallest margin of victory.

More on the last meeting: In the 2021 SEC Tournament, Alabama and LSU squared off for the conference title in Nashville, Tenn. The Crimson Tide ultimately walked away with a narrow 80-79 victory, holding off a final push by the Tigers in the final seconds. The win earned Alabama its first SEC Tournament title since 1991 and rocketed the program into the NCAA Tournament as a 2-seed.