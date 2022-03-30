Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Pro Day

Crimson Tide players to run variety of drills for NFL coaches and scouts at the Crimson Tide football complex.

Alabama is hosting its Pro Day for former players, with live coverage on both the SEC Network and NFL Network beginning at noon. 

Those expected to participate in drills of some form include cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, wide receiver Slade Bolden, linebacker Christian Harris, defensive lineman Phil Mathis, offensive tackle Evan Neal, offensive lineman Chris Owens, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, running back Brian Robinson Jr. and safety Daniel Wright.

Among those who are on hand are wide receivers John Metchie III and Jameson Williams, who are both recovering from a knee injury. 

"Everything is going really well right now," Williams told the SEC Network.

"I'm just excited to be in the building."

On the NFL side, yes, Bill Belichick is in Tuscaloosa. So is Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.

We'll post what we can on each person, and everything else from the Crimson Tide football complex, including Nick Saban's press conference: 

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Combine results

Measurements

Height: 6-1

Weight: 197

Hand: 91/4

Arm: 337/8

Drills

40-Yard Dash 4.39 (tied for sixth fastest among cornerbacks)

Bench Press 14

Vertical Jump 34.5

Slade Bolden

Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (WO04) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Bolden doesn't appear to have improved on his 40 time from the combine. SEC Network had him unofficially at 4.69.

Combine Results

Measurements

Height: 5-11

Weight: 193

Hand: 93/4

Arm: 293/8

Drills

40 Yard Dash 4.66

Vertical Jump 32

Broad Jump 116

Christian Harris

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (LB17) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Combine Results

Measurements

Height: 61/2

Weight: 226

Hand: 95/8

Arm: 321/8

Wingspan: 763/4

Drills

40-Yard Dash: 4.44 (second-fastest among linebackers)

Vertical Jump 34.5

Broad Jump 132

Phil Mathis

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (DL16) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Combine Results

Measurements

Height: 6-4

Weight: 313

Hand: 103/8

Arm: 345/8

Drills

Vertical Jump 23.5

Broad Jump 109

20 Yd Shuttle 4.91

Evan Neal

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

Combine Results

Measurements

Height: 6-7.5

Weight: 337

Hand: 101/8

Arm: 34

Wingspan: 83

Chris Owens

Chris Owens

LaBryan Ray

Alabama defensive lineman LaBryan Ray talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.

Ray ran the 40, and SEC Network had him at unofficially at 5.13.

Combine Results

Measurements

Height: 6-4

Weight: 283

Hand: 87/8

Arm: 321/2

Brian Robinson Jr.

Alabama running back Brian Robinson talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.

Combine Results

Measurements

Height: 6-2

Weight: 225

Hand: 93/4

Arm: 317/8

Drills

40-Yard Dash: 4.53

Vertical Jump: 30

Broad Jump: 119

Daniel Wright

Daniel Wright

SEC Network had him unofficially at 4.63 in the 40.

Other players

SEC Logo, Alabama practice, December 15, 2020

• Christopher Allen and Josh Jobe are not expected to do anything. Allen is present and talking to NFL officials. 

• Bryce Young has shown up. Will he throw for the positional drills?

• Jameson Williams will not run but check this out:

This report will be continually updated throughout the day.

