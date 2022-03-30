Live Updates: Alabama Pro Day

Crimson Tide players to run variety of drills for NFL coaches and scouts at the Crimson Tide football complex.

Alabama is hosting its Pro Day for former players, with live coverage on both the SEC Network and NFL Network beginning at noon.

Those expected to participate in drills of some form include cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, wide receiver Slade Bolden, linebacker Christian Harris, defensive lineman Phil Mathis, offensive tackle Evan Neal, offensive lineman Chris Owens, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, running back Brian Robinson Jr. and safety Daniel Wright.

Among those who are on hand are wide receivers John Metchie III and Jameson Williams, who are both recovering from a knee injury.

"Everything is going really well right now," Williams told the SEC Network.

"I'm just excited to be in the building."

On the NFL side, yes, Bill Belichick is in Tuscaloosa. So is Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.

We'll post what we can on each person, and everything else from the Crimson Tide football complex, including Nick Saban's press conference:

Jalyn Armour-Davis Photo | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Combine results Measurements Height: 6-1 Weight: 197 Hand: 91/4 Arm: 337/8 Drills 40-Yard Dash 4.39 (tied for sixth fastest among cornerbacks) Bench Press 14 Vertical Jump 34.5 Slade Bolden Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Bolden doesn't appear to have improved on his 40 time from the combine. SEC Network had him unofficially at 4.69. Combine Results Measurements Height: 5-11 Weight: 193 Hand: 93/4 Arm: 293/8 Drills 40 Yard Dash 4.66 Vertical Jump 32 Broad Jump 116 Christian Harris Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Combine Results Measurements Height: 61/2 Weight: 226 Hand: 95/8 Arm: 321/8 Wingspan: 763/4 Drills 40-Yard Dash: 4.44 (second-fastest among linebackers) Vertical Jump 34.5 Broad Jump 132 Phil Mathis Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Combine Results Measurements Height: 6-4 Weight: 313 Hand: 103/8 Arm: 345/8 Drills Vertical Jump 23.5 Broad Jump 109 20 Yd Shuttle 4.91 Evan Neal Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Combine Results Measurements Height: 6-7.5 Weight: 337 Hand: 101/8 Arm: 34 Wingspan: 83 Chris Owens Alabama Athletics LaBryan Ray Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Ray ran the 40, and SEC Network had him at unofficially at 5.13. Combine Results Measurements Height: 6-4 Weight: 283 Hand: 87/8 Arm: 321/2 Brian Robinson Jr. Photo | Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Combine Results Measurements Height: 6-2 Weight: 225 Hand: 93/4 Arm: 317/8 Drills 40-Yard Dash: 4.53 Vertical Jump: 30 Broad Jump: 119 Daniel Wright Alabama Athletics SEC Network had him unofficially at 4.63 in the 40. Other players Alabama Athletics • Christopher Allen and Josh Jobe are not expected to do anything. Allen is present and talking to NFL officials. • Bryce Young has shown up. Will he throw for the positional drills? • Jameson Williams will not run but check this out:

