Live Updates: Alabama Pro Day
Alabama is hosting its Pro Day for former players, with live coverage on both the SEC Network and NFL Network beginning at noon.
Those expected to participate in drills of some form include cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, wide receiver Slade Bolden, linebacker Christian Harris, defensive lineman Phil Mathis, offensive tackle Evan Neal, offensive lineman Chris Owens, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, running back Brian Robinson Jr. and safety Daniel Wright.
Among those who are on hand are wide receivers John Metchie III and Jameson Williams, who are both recovering from a knee injury.
"Everything is going really well right now," Williams told the SEC Network.
"I'm just excited to be in the building."
On the NFL side, yes, Bill Belichick is in Tuscaloosa. So is Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.
We'll post what we can on each person, and everything else from the Crimson Tide football complex, including Nick Saban's press conference:
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Combine results
Measurements
Height: 6-1
Weight: 197
Hand: 91/4
Arm: 337/8
Drills
40-Yard Dash 4.39 (tied for sixth fastest among cornerbacks)
Bench Press 14
Vertical Jump 34.5
Slade Bolden
Bolden doesn't appear to have improved on his 40 time from the combine. SEC Network had him unofficially at 4.69.
Combine Results
Measurements
Height: 5-11
Weight: 193
Hand: 93/4
Arm: 293/8
Drills
40 Yard Dash 4.66
Vertical Jump 32
Broad Jump 116
Christian Harris
Combine Results
Measurements
Height: 61/2
Weight: 226
Hand: 95/8
Arm: 321/8
Wingspan: 763/4
Drills
40-Yard Dash: 4.44 (second-fastest among linebackers)
Vertical Jump 34.5
Broad Jump 132
Phil Mathis
Combine Results
Measurements
Height: 6-4
Weight: 313
Hand: 103/8
Arm: 345/8
Drills
Vertical Jump 23.5
Broad Jump 109
20 Yd Shuttle 4.91
Evan Neal
Combine Results
Measurements
Height: 6-7.5
Weight: 337
Hand: 101/8
Arm: 34
Wingspan: 83
Chris Owens
LaBryan Ray
Ray ran the 40, and SEC Network had him at unofficially at 5.13.
Combine Results
Measurements
Height: 6-4
Weight: 283
Hand: 87/8
Arm: 321/2
Brian Robinson Jr.
Combine Results
Measurements
Height: 6-2
Weight: 225
Hand: 93/4
Arm: 317/8
Drills
40-Yard Dash: 4.53
Vertical Jump: 30
Broad Jump: 119
Daniel Wright
SEC Network had him unofficially at 4.63 in the 40.
Other players
• Christopher Allen and Josh Jobe are not expected to do anything. Allen is present and talking to NFL officials.
• Bryce Young has shown up. Will he throw for the positional drills?
• Jameson Williams will not run but check this out:
This report will be continually updated throughout the day.