Live Updates: Alabama Softball at Texas A&M (Series Finale)

With Montana Fouts back in the circle, the Crimson Tide tries to avoid being swept for the first time this season.

Alabama has been punched in the mouth by Texas A&M this weekend with the Aggies taking game one 6-4 and then run ruling the Crimson Tide 9-1 Saturday night, and Sunday is all about how Team 26 will respond. 

The Crimson Tide mustered just two hits in game two, and head coach Patrick Murphy is putting out a different lineup for the third time this weekend to try and get something going offensively. 

Montana Fouts is back in the circle for Alabama as it tries to salvage a game in College Station. First pitch is scheduled for noon, and the game will be streaming on SEC Network+.

(latest updates at the top)

Live Updates

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 1, Texas A&M 1

  • Fouts' third strikeout ends the second, but the Aggies tie the game in the inning. 
  • Baker singles to left field with two outs, and Allen comes in to score and tie the game. Alabama 1, Texas A&M 1
  • A single and passed ball give the Aggies their first runner in scoring position with one out. 
  • Bloodworth makes a nice play at second base charging the ball to get the first out of the inning. 

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 1, Texas A&M 0

  • Three groundballs from Tow, Bloodworth and Doerr quickly retire Alabama in the second.

Bottom 1- Texas A&M batting

END 1: Alabama 1, Texas A&M 0

  • A popup in foul territory ends the inning, and Fouts keeps the Aggies off the board in the first. 
  • Cannon with a two-out single to left field for A&M's first baserunner. 

Top 1- Alabama batting

MID 1: Alabama 1, Texas A&M 0

  • Shipman and Dowling are retired, but Alabama jumps out to the early lead thanks to the home run from Lord. 
  • Jenna Lord continues her hot hitting with a solo home run over the left field wall to give Alabama the 1-0 lead with one out. 
    • This is Alabama's first home run of the series and the second of Lord's career. 

Alabama Starting Lineup (38-8, 13-7 SEC)

Ashley Prange BamaU

1. Ashley Prange- 3B

Jenna Lord vs Kentucky

2. Jenna Lord- RF

Ally Shipman

3. Ally Shipman- C

Bailey Dowling

4. Bailey Dowling- SS

Kaylee Tow

5. Kaylee Tow- 1B

Megan Bloodworth

6. Megan Bloodworth- 2B

Abby Doerr

7. Abby Doerr- DP

Jenna Johnson diving catch

8. Jenna Johnson- LF

Savannah Woodard

9. Savannah Woodard- CF

Montana Fouts

Starting pitcher- Montana Fouts

Texas A&M Starting Lineup (26-17, 5-12 SEC)

1. Haley Lee- 1B

2. Morgan Smith- RF

3. Trinity Cannon- 3B

4.  Makinzy Herzog- DP

5. Rylen Wiggins- 2B

6. Mayce Allen- C

7. Grace Uribe- P

8. Cayden Baker- LF

9. Koko Wooley- SS

Star Ferguson- CF

