Live Updates: Alabama Softball at Texas A&M (Series Finale)
Alabama has been punched in the mouth by Texas A&M this weekend with the Aggies taking game one 6-4 and then run ruling the Crimson Tide 9-1 Saturday night, and Sunday is all about how Team 26 will respond.
The Crimson Tide mustered just two hits in game two, and head coach Patrick Murphy is putting out a different lineup for the third time this weekend to try and get something going offensively.
Montana Fouts is back in the circle for Alabama as it tries to salvage a game in College Station. First pitch is scheduled for noon, and the game will be streaming on SEC Network+.
Bottom 2
END 2: Alabama 1, Texas A&M 1
- Fouts' third strikeout ends the second, but the Aggies tie the game in the inning.
- Baker singles to left field with two outs, and Allen comes in to score and tie the game. Alabama 1, Texas A&M 1
- A single and passed ball give the Aggies their first runner in scoring position with one out.
- Bloodworth makes a nice play at second base charging the ball to get the first out of the inning.
Top 2
MID 2: Alabama 1, Texas A&M 0
- Three groundballs from Tow, Bloodworth and Doerr quickly retire Alabama in the second.
Bottom 1- Texas A&M batting
END 1: Alabama 1, Texas A&M 0
- A popup in foul territory ends the inning, and Fouts keeps the Aggies off the board in the first.
- Cannon with a two-out single to left field for A&M's first baserunner.
Top 1- Alabama batting
MID 1: Alabama 1, Texas A&M 0
- Shipman and Dowling are retired, but Alabama jumps out to the early lead thanks to the home run from Lord.
- Jenna Lord continues her hot hitting with a solo home run over the left field wall to give Alabama the 1-0 lead with one out.
- This is Alabama's first home run of the series and the second of Lord's career.
Alabama Starting Lineup (38-8, 13-7 SEC)
1. Ashley Prange- 3B
2. Jenna Lord- RF
3. Ally Shipman- C
4. Bailey Dowling- SS
5. Kaylee Tow- 1B
6. Megan Bloodworth- 2B
7. Abby Doerr- DP
8. Jenna Johnson- LF
9. Savannah Woodard- CF
Starting pitcher- Montana Fouts
Texas A&M Starting Lineup (26-17, 5-12 SEC)
1. Haley Lee- 1B
2. Morgan Smith- RF
3. Trinity Cannon- 3B
4. Makinzy Herzog- DP
5. Rylen Wiggins- 2B
6. Mayce Allen- C
7. Grace Uribe- P
8. Cayden Baker- LF
9. Koko Wooley- SS
Star Ferguson- CF