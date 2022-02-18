Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs Evansville, Virginia Tech in Easton Bama Bash

The Crimson Tide opens the home schedule at Rhoads Stadium with two games Friday afternoon.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It may not feel like softball weather inside Rhoads Stadium, but that doesn't lower the excitement for the home crowd to get its first look at Team 26.

Alabama softball opens its weekend of five games at the Easton Bama Bash with a doubleheader on Friday afternoon against Evansville at 1:30 and No. 8 Virginia Tech approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

BamaCentral will be providing coverage all weekend long. Stay tuned here for live updates throughout Friday's matchups.

(Latest updates at the top.)

Game 1 vs Evansville

Bottom 1

Doerr goes down swinging for the second out, and Ashley Prange draws a walk to bring in the second run. 2-0 Alabama.

Barnhart strikes out, and a walk to Bailey Dowling brings in the first run of the game with Alabama yet to collect a hit. 1-0 Alabama.

Tow is also hit by a pitch to load the bases for the freshman Aubrey Barnhart.

A walk and hit by pitch to Jenna Johnson and Dallis Goodnight put two one with no outs for Kaylee Tow.

Top 1

MID 1: Alabama 0, Evansville 0

Torrence gives up a leadoff single, and then strikes out the next three batters she faced.

Jaala Torrence gets the start in the circle, and freshman Aubrey Barnhart gets her first career start at catcher.