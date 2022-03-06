The Crimson Tide goes for its 20th win of the season in the weekend finale at Rhoads.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It is the final weekend of softball before SEC play starts, and it is also the final day of games at the T-Mobile Crimson Classic at Rhoads Stadium.

No. 2 Alabama is undefeated in the Classic (and on the season) with two wins over Texas on Friday and Saturday, and a Saturday night win over Miami (OH) 4-2.

Senior pitcher Montana Fouts got the start in game one against the Longhorns, and came in from the bullpen to relieve Jaala Torrence and Alex Salter for both Saturday games. On the weekend, Fouts has thrown 249 pitches over 14.1 innings. Junior pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl is unavailable this weekend with a foot injury.

Montana Fouts is warming up in the bullpen for Alabama while the Miami/Texas game wraps up. Alabama and Miami will play approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of this game.