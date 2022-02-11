Live Updates: Alabama Softball vs. Southern Utah

Team 26 begins the season at the Candrea Classic in Arizona.

It is officially game day for No. 2 Alabama softball and Team 26. Head coach Patrick Murphy begins his 24th season as head coach of the Crimson Tide as the season gets underway at the Candrea Classic in Arizona against Southern Utah.

The game can be streamed through FloSoftball, or you can follow along here for live updates throughout. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

(most recent updates at the top)

Top of 1st

GRAND SLAM for the freshman Megan Bloodworth in her first career at-bat. Alabama leads 7-0

An RBI-single for Ohio State transfer Ashley Prange in her first Alabama at-bat. Alabama leads 3-0 with one out

Abby Doerr walks on four pitches to load the bases. M'Kay Gidley comes in to pinch run for Doerr.

Bailey Dowling hits a ground ball to third. A throwing error from the third baseman allows Shipman to advance to third and Dowling to second. Two runners on with one out.

In her first at-bat in a Crimson Tide uniform, Ally Shipman sends a double out to center to bring in two runs. Alabama 2-0

Goodnight steals second, and Tow lines out to shortstop.

Freshman Dallis Goodnight walks on five pitches, and Alabama has runners on the corners with no outs.

Jenna Johnson opens the season with a double down the left field line and steals third base on the next pitch.

Pregame Notes

Alabama will be the visiting team according to StatBroadcast and will get things going at the plate.

Sophomore Jaala Torrence gets the start in the circle to open the season. Two true freshman will be making their Crimson Tide debuts in the starting lineup: Dallis Goodnight in centerfield and Megan Bloodworth at second base. Tennessee transfer Ally Shipman gets the start behind the plate and will bat cleanup, and Ohio State transfer Ashley Prange will start at third base and bat seventh.

Starting lineup:

1. Jenna Johnson- LF

2. Dallas Goodnight- CF

3. Kaylee Tow- 1B

4. Ally Shipman- C

5. Bailey Dowling- SS

6. Abby Doerr- DP

7. Ashley Prange- 3B

8. Megan Bloodworth- 2B

9. Savannah Woodard- RF

P- Jaala Torrence