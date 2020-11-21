SI.com
Bama Central
Live Updates: Kentucky Wildcats at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Cary L. Clark

Game Preview

Undefeated Alabama football rolls into Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the Kentucky Wildcats after two weekends off.

The last game the Crimson Tide played was on Oct. 31 against Mississippi State, a 41-0 victory in favor of Alabama. Since that date, the Crimson Tide took its bye week, but then had its game at LSU postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests on the Tigers roster.

Alabama will look to shake the dust off and handle Kentucky with its high-flying offense and consistently improving defense.

The Wildcats enter Saturday's game with an overall record of 3-4. Last Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky struggled to pull away against Vanderbilt. The Wildcats ultimately won the game 38-35, but their defense was unable to stop a less-than-stellar offensive attack from the Commodores.

Here is some information regarding Saturday's game. Update this page throughout the day for live updates, stats and analysis from Bama Central at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

When: 3 p.m. (CT)

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson, Host: Chris Stewart) CTSN

Weather forecast: Sunny, high of 73, 64-percent humidity, winds light and variable.

Last meeting: Jalen Hurts threw two third-quarter touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley, and safety Ronnie Harrison scored on a 55-yard fumble return as Alabama won its 2016 SEC home opener against Kentucky, 34-6. Freshman tailback Joshua Jacobs rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown in his first start.

The series: Alabama leads the series with Kentucky, 37-2-1. The two teams first met on Nov. 17, 1917, with Thomas Kelley’s Crimson Tide squad posting a 27-0 win in Lexington. UA and UK met every year from 1922-47, with the exception of 1943 when the Crimson Tide did not field a team due to World War II. Since then, the Tide and Wildcats have met just 13 times. Kentucky has not beaten Alabama since Tim Couch led the Cats to a 40-34 overtime win in 1997. Alabama and Kentucky have met at five different sites, including Birmingham, Lexington, Louisville, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide is 21-0-1 all-time against the Wildcats in the state of Alabama, including a 10-0 record in Tuscaloosa.

Saban vs. Kentucky: Nick Saban is 7-0 in his career against Kentucky and owns a 4-0 mark against the Wildcats while at Alabama.

Of note: This is the third straight time Kentucky is facing Alabama when the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 1.

Mark Stoops' brother Mike is an Alabama analyst. Mark was Mike's defensive coordinator at Arizona from 2004-9.

This game was not originally on the 2020 schedule, but added when the SEC went with a 10-game league-only schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This story will be continually updated throughout the course of the game.

