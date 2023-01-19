Live Updates: Alabama WBB vs. Texas A&M
Alabama will look to move to 15-4 as they take on the struggling Aggies in Coleman Coliseum.
The Crimson Tide are back in Tuscaloosa after a two game road trip which included wins against Auburn and Ole Miss, the ladder being played without both Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams.
Texas A&M is coached by former Alabama player Joni Taylor, who played for the Crimson Tide from 1997-2001. She scored over 700 points for Alabama and helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances and two Women's National Invitation Tournament (NIT) appearances.
The Aggies come into the game on a nine game losing streak, but own a 10-2 series record against Alabama. However, the Crimson Tide have won two of the last three meetings dating back to 2020.
Follow along below for updates throughout the game:
Live Updates:
(refresh for latest updates)
Second Quarter:
- Texas A&M with a pair of free throws, 28-19 Alabama with under 4 minutes left.
- Media timeout: 28-17 Alabama with 4:21 left. Texas A&M has made just one of their last eight field-goals.
- Aaliyah Nye breaks the scoring drought with a three, followed by a Brittany Davis steal, and a Sarah Ashlee Barker layup. 28-15 Crimson Tide with 5:40 left
- Alabama has gone 2 minutes without a basket, 23-15 Alabama with 7:43 left in the half.
- Brittany Davis starts the quarter off with layup. 23-10 with 9:30 left.
Read More
First Quarter:
- End of the first quarter: Alabama leads 21-10. Team effort from the Crimson Tide on offense, with 5 of the 7 players scoring so far.
- Ryan Cobbins makes a tough and-one layup. 17-6 Alabama with under 4 minutes left in the quarter
- Timeout Texas A&M with 5:59 left, it's 12-2 Alabama. Aggies with 5 turnovers already.
- Alabama has already forced four turnovers in under four minutes. Brittany Davis with 5 early points. 6-2 Alabama with 6:30 left.
- Sarah Ashlee Barker forces a turnover, gets fouled, and makes one of her free throws. 1-0 Alabama with 8:53 left.
Pregame:
- Another injury note: Megan Abrams is not in uniform as she is still recovering from am injury suffered against Auburn.
- Alabama Starting Five:
- Hannah Barber
- Sarah Ashlee Barker
- Brittany Davis
- Jada Rice
- Aaliyah Nye
- Brittany Davis is participating in warmups for Alabama, with about 20 minutes to go until tip-off.
- Officials for tonight game are: Roy Gulbeyan, Paualani Spurlock-Welsh, and Frank Steratore
- The game will tip off at 6:00 on the SEC Network+