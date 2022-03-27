Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball at South Dakota State in the WNIT Quarterfinals

Alabama is going for its fourth win in the WNIT to advance to the semifinals.

Alabama (20-13) has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the WNIT, now traveling to Brookings, S.D. to take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (26-9).

The game will tip at 5 p.m. CT inside Frost Arena.

Alabama is coming off a third round win over Houston at home, while South Dakota State defeated Drake in the previous round. 

First half stats

Second Quarter

  • HALF - SDSU quickly went on a 12-0 run to open back up its lead, and now leads 44-30 at halftime. 
  • 2:22 - Both teams continue to trade buckets. SDSU leads 37-30.
  • 4:46 - Alabama has made its last four shots and has cut the lead down to just seven.
  • 7:07 - The pace has slowed down significantly in the second quarter. SDSU leads 28-15. 

First Quarter

  • END 1Q - The Jackrabbits closed the quarter on a 15-4 run, leading 26-11 at the end of the quarter. 
  • 2:58 - A jumper from Mingo-Young ends a nearly three minute scoring drought from Alabama, but SDSU still holds a 19-9 lead. 
  • 4:38 - Since the initial run, Alabama has matched SDSU's scoring. SDSU leads 13-7 at the media timeout. 
  • 7:21 - South Dakota State has begun the game on fire, making four of its first six shots. The Jackrabbits lead 11-4.  

Alabama's Starting Five

Abrams

G Megan Abrams

Alabama women's basketball player Brittany Davis at 2021 Tide Tipoff

G Brittany Davis

OPP Barber 2101311907Tracy Glantz

G Hannah Barber

Alabama guard JaMya Mingo-Young (2) and Auburn guard Sania Wells (2) scramble after the ball during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

G JaMya Mingo-Young

Jada Rice gets a rebound against Georgia in the SEC Tournament

C Jada Rice

