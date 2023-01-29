Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs No. 1 South Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After defeating Arkansas on the road, the Alabama women's basketball team is back at home in Coleman Coliseum to take on the No. 1 team in the country, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Crimson Tide has a 16-5 overall record with a 5-3 record in SEC play. The last time Alabama played at home, it was an 89-51 loss at the hands of LSU. Brittany Davis is still one of the top scorers in the conference, averaging 17.5 points per game. Jada Rice is also doing her part defensively, averaging 2.5 blocks per game.

South Carolina comes in with a perfect 20-0 record and the top spot in the women's basketball AP Top 25. The Gamecocks also have two of the best players in the nation with guard Zia Cooke and forward Aliyah Boston, the two double-digit scorers for head coach Dawn Staley.

The last time these two teams played, South Carolina won 83-51 in Columbia.

**Keep refreshing the page for stats analysis and live updates of Alabama's matchup with South Carolina

Pregame

The game will tipoff at Noon CT