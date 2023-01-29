Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs No. 1 South Carolina

Follow along for live updates as the Crimson Tide takes one the top-ranked women's team in the country.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After defeating Arkansas on the road, the Alabama women's basketball team is back at home in Coleman Coliseum to take on the No. 1 team in the country, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Crimson Tide has a 16-5 overall record with a 5-3 record in SEC play. The last time Alabama played at home, it was an 89-51 loss at the hands of LSU. Brittany Davis is still one of the top scorers in the conference, averaging 17.5 points per game. Jada Rice is also doing her part defensively, averaging 2.5 blocks per game.

South Carolina comes in with a perfect 20-0 record and the top spot in the women's basketball AP Top 25. The Gamecocks also have two of the best players in the nation with guard Zia Cooke and forward Aliyah Boston, the two double-digit scorers for head coach Dawn Staley.

The last time these two teams played, South Carolina won 83-51 in Columbia.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

**Keep refreshing the page for stats analysis and live updates of Alabama's matchup with South Carolina

Pregame

  • The game will tipoff at Noon CT
  • Officials for the game:
    • Brian Hall
    • Natasha Camy
    • Eric Koch

Crimson Tikes: Masterpiece
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Masterpiece

By Christopher Walsh
Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (middle) celebrates with fans on the court after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball "Back to Ground Zero" After Embarrassing Loss to Oklahoma

By Austin Hannon
Oklahoma guard Benny Schroder (0) shoots for two in the second half during a basketball game between The Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and The Alabama Crimson Tide at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Ou Vs Alabama
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 29, 2023

By Mason Smith
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Tua Tagovailoa's Parents say He'll be Back Playing Next Season

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama head coach Nate Oats stands on the sidelines in the first half during a basketball game between The Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and The Alabama Crimson Tide at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Ou Vs Alabama
All Things Bama

Nate Oats: "We've Lost Our Edge"

By Mason Smith
Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) drives against Alabama Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako (14) during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center.
All Things Bama

No. 2 Alabama Blown Out By Oklahoma in SEC / Big 12 Challenge

By Austin Hannon
Bryant statue at Bryant-Denny stadium
All Things Bama

Four Decades Later, Bear Bryant Still Larger Than Life: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama men's basketball in warmups - Alabama vs. Kentucky
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, January 28, 2023

By Mason Smith