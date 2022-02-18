Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs. No. 12 Tennessee

These two teams previously played in Knoxville on Dec. 30, a game in which Tennessee dominated. Alabama will look to flip the script in the rematch.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama (12-11, 3-9) is set for a clash with No. 12 Tennessee (21-4, 10-2) for a 6 p.m. tip inside Coleman Coliseum.

Fourth Quarter

  • 7:57 - Alabama is doing a great job handling Tennessee's pressure to open the quarter. The Crimson Tide leads 67-47. 

Third Quarter

  • 8:19 - Alabama looks equally as engaged to start the second half. Tennessee takes a timeout after back-to-back threes give Alabama a 46-30 lead.
  • 6:58 - Abrams is playing with swagger. An and-one and a flex from the senior gives her 16 points and extends the Alabama lead to 49-32.
  • 4:46 - At the media timeout, Alabama holds a 53-36 lead after a Davis and-one that ignited the Alabama bench.
  • 2:46 - Abrams' second three of the game goes down, and Alabama leads 58-41.
  • 1:41 - Alabama is picking apart Tennessee's zone to get open three-point looks. Davis gets another to go down and Alabama's lead is now 63-44.
  • END 3Q - Alabama leads Tennessee 63-45 entering the fourth after a very effective quarter shooting from the field. 
Halftime stats

Halftime stats

Read More

Second Quarter

  • 7:48 - Wade-Warren makes Alabama's third three of the game. Alabama leads 23-18.
  • 5:50 - Davis now has 12 in the game after a three, and Alabama holds a 30-25 lead.
  • 3:47 - A 10-0 run for Alabama has extended the lead to double figures.
  • The Crimson Tide has forced five first half turnovers to just one of its own.
  • 2:47 - Davis hits another three as Alabama has now made six in the first half, and leads 38-27.
  • HALF - Tennessee made just two of its last 10 field goals, and Alabama leads 38-29 at the break.

First Quarter

  • Inclement weather in Tuscaloosa has made this a seemingly majority-Tennessee crowd inside Coleman Coliseum.
  • 8:11 - The Crimson Tide is defending very well in the early minutes, holding a 3-0 lead.
  • 6:48 - Alabama is also shooting the ball well, starting 2-4 from three and leading 6-2.
  • 4:48 - Alabama continues to defend well. The Crimson Tide leads 8-5.
  • 1:52 - Alabama weathered a 6-0 Tennessee run and came back to take a 12-11 lead.
  • END 1Q - Alabama is playing with tons of energy and leads 16-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Pregame

  • Alabama will start Megan Abrams, JaMya Mingo-Young, Hannah Barber, Brittany Davis, and Khyla Wade-Warren.
  • Alabama is looking to get back into the win column after suffering a close loss at home to Kentucky last Sunday.

Alabama Women's Basketball vs Kentucky
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs. No. 12 Tennessee

48 minutes ago
Jim Jarvis
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Baseball Ready to Roll

3 hours ago
Nick Saban, Alabama practice, Nov. 23, 2021
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Shares Viral Message About Leadership, Responsibility

4 hours ago
Carver's James Smith (57) reacts to a defensive stop at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2019. Carver defeated Greenville 19-13.
Recruiting

A Look at Alabama's Success Landing Top In-State Talents

5 hours ago
Nate Oats vs Arkansas
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Did We Just See the Defining Moment of the Alabama Basketball Season?

6 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Jahvon Quinerly vs Kentucky - Feb. 5, 2022
All Things Bama

How to Watch: No. 25 Alabama Basketball at No. 4 Kentucky

7 hours ago
Alabama Sports Illustrated covers
History

Throwback Thursday: The Top 25 Alabama Crimson Tide Sports Illustrated Covers

8 hours ago
Class of 2023 linebacker Derion Gullette
All Things Bama

Texas LB Derion Gullette on Alabama Offer: 'This is Huge for Me'

9 hours ago