Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs. No. 12 Tennessee
These two teams previously played in Knoxville on Dec. 30, a game in which Tennessee dominated. Alabama will look to flip the script in the rematch.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama (12-11, 3-9) is set for a clash with No. 12 Tennessee (21-4, 10-2) for a 6 p.m. tip inside Coleman Coliseum.
Fourth Quarter
- 7:57 - Alabama is doing a great job handling Tennessee's pressure to open the quarter. The Crimson Tide leads 67-47.
Third Quarter
- 8:19 - Alabama looks equally as engaged to start the second half. Tennessee takes a timeout after back-to-back threes give Alabama a 46-30 lead.
- 6:58 - Abrams is playing with swagger. An and-one and a flex from the senior gives her 16 points and extends the Alabama lead to 49-32.
- 4:46 - At the media timeout, Alabama holds a 53-36 lead after a Davis and-one that ignited the Alabama bench.
- 2:46 - Abrams' second three of the game goes down, and Alabama leads 58-41.
- 1:41 - Alabama is picking apart Tennessee's zone to get open three-point looks. Davis gets another to go down and Alabama's lead is now 63-44.
- END 3Q - Alabama leads Tennessee 63-45 entering the fourth after a very effective quarter shooting from the field.
Second Quarter
- 7:48 - Wade-Warren makes Alabama's third three of the game. Alabama leads 23-18.
- 5:50 - Davis now has 12 in the game after a three, and Alabama holds a 30-25 lead.
- 3:47 - A 10-0 run for Alabama has extended the lead to double figures.
- The Crimson Tide has forced five first half turnovers to just one of its own.
- 2:47 - Davis hits another three as Alabama has now made six in the first half, and leads 38-27.
- HALF - Tennessee made just two of its last 10 field goals, and Alabama leads 38-29 at the break.
First Quarter
- Inclement weather in Tuscaloosa has made this a seemingly majority-Tennessee crowd inside Coleman Coliseum.
- 8:11 - The Crimson Tide is defending very well in the early minutes, holding a 3-0 lead.
- 6:48 - Alabama is also shooting the ball well, starting 2-4 from three and leading 6-2.
- 4:48 - Alabama continues to defend well. The Crimson Tide leads 8-5.
- 1:52 - Alabama weathered a 6-0 Tennessee run and came back to take a 12-11 lead.
- END 1Q - Alabama is playing with tons of energy and leads 16-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Pregame
- Alabama will start Megan Abrams, JaMya Mingo-Young, Hannah Barber, Brittany Davis, and Khyla Wade-Warren.
- Alabama is looking to get back into the win column after suffering a close loss at home to Kentucky last Sunday.