Live Updates: Binghamton at Alabama Baseball

The Crimson Tide goes for the weekend sweep at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Alabama will close out the weekend series, and is going for the sweep against Binghamton. The Crimson Tide won the opener 9-3, and clinched the series on Saturday, 14-2.

Alabama is 11-5, Binghamton is 3-8.

Third Inning

Hitt already has five Ks after two innings. He also has two walks.

• ... and just like that he walks Evin Sullivan to start the inning and it costs him. Tan grounded to third, and it was a tough play, but then Will Hodo misfired to first for the error. Sullivan scored on a sacrifice fly to center. Alabama 3, Binghamton 2

Second Inning

Binghamton's pitcher is right-hander Ryan Bryggman, a junior who is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA. Opposing batters are hitting .262.

• Binghamton plates one with a leadoff single by Andrew Tan, passed ball and two-out RBI-single by Isaiah Corry. Alabama 3, Binghamton 1

• Three up, three down for the Crimson Tide.

First Inning

Grayson Hitt is 1-0, with 1.74 ERA. The left-hander has 11 strikeouts compared to three walks, and opponents are batting .268 against him.

• Hitt fans the first two batters, gives up a week single just out of the reach of the shortstop and gets a ground out. Threw 13 pitches, all strikes.

• The Crimson Tide plates runs before recording an out. Jim Jarvis walked and stole second (he was called out, but it was overturned after replay). Tommy Seidl drilled one that the third baseman couldn't handle, it's ruled a double with Jarvis scoring. Zane Denton hit a home run run to center, his team-leading fifth of the season. Alabama 3, Binghamton 0

The Details

What: Binghamton at Alabama baseball

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium

When: 1 p.m. start

TV: SEC Network+. Play-By-Play: Josh Caray, Color: Lance Cormier

Radio: Crimson Tide Radio Network.

Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Lee Tracey

Crimson Tide Starters Lineup for Binghampton SP: Ryan Bryggman (1-0, 3.68 ERA) C: Kevin Reilly Infield: 1B Andrew Tan, 2B Nick Rosselli, 22 Jake Evans, Isaiah Corry OF: LF Tomy Reifler, CF Garrett Matheny, RF Colin Mason DH: Evin Sullivan Crimson Tide Battery Alabama Athletics SP Grayson Hitt C Dominic Tamez Alabama Infield Alabama Athletics 1B: Drew Williamson 2B: Jim Jarvis SS: Zane Denton 3B: Will Hodo Alabama Outfield and DH Alabama Athletics LF Owen Diodati CF Andrew Pinckney RF Tommy Seidl DH Eric Foggo Batting Orders Binghamton CF Garrett Matheny .171 LF Tommy Reifler .182 DH Evin Sullivan .323 C Kevin Reilly .111 1B Andrew Tan .350 2B Nick Roselli .333 RF Colin Mason .364 SS Jake Evans .222 3B Isaiah Corry .455 Alabama SS Jim Jarvis .339 RF Tommy Seidl .464 3B Zane Denton .281 1B Drew Williamson .328 Dominic Tamez .304 DH Erick Foggo .400 LF Owen Diodati .254 LF Andrew Pinckney .286 3B Will Hodo .143 Umpires HP Lance Weems

1B Eddie Loggins

2B Skip Power

3B Morris Hodges

Of Note:

• Alabama and Binghamton met for the first time in history.

• The Crimson Tide had squared off with only two of the current eight member teams that make up the America East Conference. Alabama holds a 1-1 record against Maine and a 4-0 mark against Stony Brook. The Tide’s most recent meeting with an AEC opponent came on March 19, 2019, with UA posting a dominant 16-0 win over Maine at The Joe.

• Tim Sinicki began his 30th season as a collegiate head coach in 2022, all of which have come at Binghamton. Sinicki owns the ninth-longest tenure at one school among any current NCAA Division I head baseball coaches and entered the new campaign with a career record of 628-637-9. A 1988 graduate of Western Carolina, Sinicki is assisted by Mike Folli and Ryan Hurba along with volunteer assistant coach Ed Folli.

• Binghamton finished the 2021 season with a 16-20 overall mark against an all-AEC schedule.

• Alabama will visit Southern Miss on Tuesday night, and then open SEC play at home against Florida next weekend.

This story will be regularly updated throughout the game.