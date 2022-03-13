Live Updates: Binghamton at Alabama Baseball
Alabama will close out the weekend series, and is going for the sweep against Binghamton. The Crimson Tide won the opener 9-3, and clinched the series on Saturday, 14-2.
Alabama is 11-5, Binghamton is 3-8.
Third Inning
Hitt already has five Ks after two innings. He also has two walks.
• ... and just like that he walks Evin Sullivan to start the inning and it costs him. Tan grounded to third, and it was a tough play, but then Will Hodo misfired to first for the error. Sullivan scored on a sacrifice fly to center. Alabama 3, Binghamton 2
Second Inning
Binghamton's pitcher is right-hander Ryan Bryggman, a junior who is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA. Opposing batters are hitting .262.
• Binghamton plates one with a leadoff single by Andrew Tan, passed ball and two-out RBI-single by Isaiah Corry. Alabama 3, Binghamton 1
• Three up, three down for the Crimson Tide.
First Inning
Grayson Hitt is 1-0, with 1.74 ERA. The left-hander has 11 strikeouts compared to three walks, and opponents are batting .268 against him.
• Hitt fans the first two batters, gives up a week single just out of the reach of the shortstop and gets a ground out. Threw 13 pitches, all strikes.
• The Crimson Tide plates runs before recording an out. Jim Jarvis walked and stole second (he was called out, but it was overturned after replay). Tommy Seidl drilled one that the third baseman couldn't handle, it's ruled a double with Jarvis scoring. Zane Denton hit a home run run to center, his team-leading fifth of the season. Alabama 3, Binghamton 0
The Details
What: Binghamton at Alabama baseball
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium
When: 1 p.m. start
TV: SEC Network+. Play-By-Play: Josh Caray, Color: Lance Cormier
Radio: Crimson Tide Radio Network.
Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Lee Tracey
Crimson Tide Starters
Lineup for Binghampton
SP: Ryan Bryggman (1-0, 3.68 ERA)
C: Kevin Reilly
Infield: 1B Andrew Tan, 2B Nick Rosselli, 22 Jake Evans, Isaiah Corry
OF: LF Tomy Reifler, CF Garrett Matheny, RF Colin Mason
DH: Evin Sullivan
Crimson Tide Battery
SP Grayson Hitt
C Dominic Tamez
Alabama Infield
1B: Drew Williamson
2B: Jim Jarvis
SS: Zane Denton
3B: Will Hodo
Alabama Outfield and DH
LF Owen Diodati
CF Andrew Pinckney
RF Tommy Seidl
DH Eric Foggo
Batting Orders
Binghamton
- CF Garrett Matheny .171
- LF Tommy Reifler .182
- DH Evin Sullivan .323
- C Kevin Reilly .111
- 1B Andrew Tan .350
- 2B Nick Roselli .333
- RF Colin Mason .364
- SS Jake Evans .222
- 3B Isaiah Corry .455
Alabama
- SS Jim Jarvis .339
- RF Tommy Seidl .464
- 3B Zane Denton .281
- 1B Drew Williamson .328
- Dominic Tamez .304
- DH Erick Foggo .400
- LF Owen Diodati .254
- LF Andrew Pinckney .286
- 3B Will Hodo .143
Umpires
HP Lance Weems
1B Eddie Loggins
2B Skip Power
3B Morris Hodges
Of Note:
• Alabama and Binghamton met for the first time in history.
• The Crimson Tide had squared off with only two of the current eight member teams that make up the America East Conference. Alabama holds a 1-1 record against Maine and a 4-0 mark against Stony Brook. The Tide’s most recent meeting with an AEC opponent came on March 19, 2019, with UA posting a dominant 16-0 win over Maine at The Joe.
• Tim Sinicki began his 30th season as a collegiate head coach in 2022, all of which have come at Binghamton. Sinicki owns the ninth-longest tenure at one school among any current NCAA Division I head baseball coaches and entered the new campaign with a career record of 628-637-9. A 1988 graduate of Western Carolina, Sinicki is assisted by Mike Folli and Ryan Hurba along with volunteer assistant coach Ed Folli.
• Binghamton finished the 2021 season with a 16-20 overall mark against an all-AEC schedule.
• Alabama will visit Southern Miss on Tuesday night, and then open SEC play at home against Florida next weekend.
This story will be regularly updated throughout the game.