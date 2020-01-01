Live Updates From Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Alabama football team faces the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game is scheduled for a 12 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC.

The weather is just about perfect, sunny and 64 degrees with very little wind. The humidity is only 34 percent, making it the nicest day we've had here this week.

Michigan arrived way early, three hours prior to kickoff, and the Wolverines are heading home after the game.

Alabama got here almost exactly two hours prior to kickoff, as usual, and will stay the night before heading back to Tuscaloosa in the morning.

Pregame

• If you check out the video you'll see Tua Tagovailoa using only one crutch when getting off the bus.

• Alabama is in crimson. Michigan is in white.

• Freshman kicker Will Reichard (hip) is out warming up. Made a 45-yard attempt. Joseph Bulovas is working with holder Mac Jones and long-snapper Thomas Fletche, though.

• Tight Miller Forristall (throat) is warming up on special teams. Looks like he might be back in his usual spot on kick returns.

• Chris Owens is out wearing No. 84. Wouldn't be surprised to see him get significant playing time at tight end. Same with Kendall Randolph.

• Michigan is warming up wearing big long-sleeve white shirts over their jerseys, that don't give any indication of who the players are. Think we might be taking paranoia to a new level here.

• Entire Alabama team out on the field now, with captains Anfernee Jennings, DeVonta Smith and Xavier McKinney leading stretching.

• Deonte Brown isn't doing much in warmups. We'll keep an eye on him.