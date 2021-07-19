Live Updates From Day 1 of 2021 SEC Media Days

The latest from Monday portion of SEC Media Days, which includes Florida, LSU, South Carolina and commissioner Greg Sankey

Summer's over.

At least in terms of football in the South.

Monday morning, the 2021 SEC Media Days will kick off in the familiar setting of the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham, where the nearly-annual event has been held for most of the last 20 years.

However, it'll be the first appearance for the eight head coaches who were hired either in 2020 or 2021, as last year's event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic: Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, Mississippi State’s Mike Leach, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz last year, along with newcomers Auburn’s Bryan Harbin, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea.

Although this year's event will go on, numerous COVID-19 protocols remain in place. including the SEC issuing significantly fewer credentials than usual.

Monday's Schedule

11:30 a.m.: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

12:15 p.m.: Florida: Dan Mullen; Zach Carter, DL; Ventrell Miller, LB

1:40 p.m.: LSU: Ed Orgeron; Austin Deculus, OT; Derek Stingley Jr., DB

3 p.m.: South Carolina: Shane Beamer; Kingsley Enagbare, DE; Nick Muse, TE

Tuesday : Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss

: Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss Wednesday : Alabama , Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Mississippi State

: , Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Mississippi State Thursday: Missouri, Arkansas, Auburn

Jersey Numbers

The first day of media days means new media guides, which include updated rosters. Here are the assigned jerseys numbers for the latest Crimson Tide additions:

Signing Class of 2021 (Summer Arrivals)

6 Khyree Jackson, DB, 6-3, 197; Upper Marlboro, Md. (East Mississippi CC)

10 JoJo Earle, WR, 5-10, 170; Aledo, Texas (Aledo)

12 Terrion Arnold, DB, 6-0, 180; Tallahassee, Fla. (John Paul II Catholic)

15 Dallas Turner, LB, 6-4, 245; Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)

25 Camar Wheaton, RB, 5-11, 190; Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial)

27 DeVonta Smith, DB, 6-0, 185; Cincinnati, Ohio (La Salle)

29 Kadarius Calloway, DB ,6-0, 210; Philadelphia, Miss. (Philadelphia)

40 Kendrick Blackshire, LB, 6-2, 245; Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)

44 Damon Payne Jr., DL, 6-4, 297; Belleville, Mich. (Belleville)

49 Kaine Williams, DB, 6-2, 195; Marrero, La. (John Ehret)

59 Anquin Barnes Jr., DL, 6-5, 299; Montgomery, Ala. (Robert E. Lee)

77 Jaeden Roberts, OL, 6-5, 340; Houston, Texas (North Shore)

96 Tim Keenan III, DL, 6-2, 335; Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay)

Transfers

10 Henry To'o To'o, LB, 6-2, 225; Sacramento, Calif. (Tennessee)

11 Jameson Williams, WR, 6-2, 189; St. Louis, Mo. (Ohio State)

Special-Teams Additions

52 Carter Short, LS

86 Jame Burnip, P

95 Jack Martin, P (Troy)

This story will be regularly updated on Monday.