Live Updates from the SEC Championship: No. 3 Alabama vs No. 1 Georgia

Live updates, stats and analysis from Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Crimson Tide take on the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship.

ATLANTA— It all comes down to this. A top-three matchup with College Football Playoff implications and an SEC title on the line.

No. 3 Alabama, the champions of the SEC West, will take on the undefeated and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, the champions of the SEC East. It is the first time the two teams have met in the SEC championship game since 2018.

Follow along for live updates, stats and analysis from Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Crimson Tide take on the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. (most recent updates at the top)

Pregame

The first group of Crimson Tide players has taken the field for early warmups and stretches. It is mostly receivers and specialists.

Saban has done his walk through of Mercedes-Benz.

Today's officials

Referee: Ken Williamson



Umpire: Russ Pulley



Center Judge: Scott Walker



Head Line Judge: Nicholas Theriot



Line Judge: Walter Flowers



Side Judge: Justin Larrew



Back Judge: Tom Fimmen



Alternate Official: Bryan Murphy



Instant Replay: David Almand



SEC Coordinator of Football Officials: John McDaid

How to Watch Alabama vs Georgia

Who: No. 1 Georgia vs No. 3 Alabama, SEC Championship Game

When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Dec. 4

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: Fubo.TV (Start with a 7-day free trial), CBS

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Georgia -6

Series: The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs have met a total of 70 times, with Alabama holding a 41-25-4 advantage in the series. The Crimson Tide currently has a six-game winning streak over the Bulldogs dating back to 2008.

The last times the two teams faced each other was the 2020 regular season. Down 24-17 with just minutes to go before halftime, Alabama place kicker Will Reichard nailed a 52-yard field goal as the clock expired to send both teams into the locker room and the Crimson Tide with a huge momentum boost. After the teams returned to the field, it was all Alabama as the Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 41-24.

Last time out: Alabama downed Auburn at the 2021 Iron Bowl in a thrilling quadruple-overtime comeback. Heading into the final two minutes of the game, the Crimson Tide trailed the Tigers 10-3, but a touchdown pass from Bryce Young to Ja'Corey Brooks took the game into extra periods, where Alabama ultimately prevailed in thrilling fashion by a margin of 24-22.

For Georgia, it was business as usual in Week 13 as the Bulldogs demolished rival Georgia Tech 45-0. Quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 14-of-20 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns while the Bulldogs defense held the Yellow Jackets to just 166 total yards.