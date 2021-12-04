Live Updates from the SEC Championship: No. 3 Alabama vs No. 1 Georgia
ATLANTA— It all comes down to this. A top-three matchup with College Football Playoff implications and an SEC title on the line.
No. 3 Alabama, the champions of the SEC West, will take on the undefeated and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, the champions of the SEC East. It is the first time the two teams have met in the SEC championship game since 2018.
Follow along for live updates, stats and analysis from Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Crimson Tide take on the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. (most recent updates at the top)
Pregame
- The first group of Crimson Tide players has taken the field for early warmups and stretches. It is mostly receivers and specialists.
- Saban has done his walk through of Mercedes-Benz.
- Today's officials
- Referee: Ken Williamson
- Umpire: Russ Pulley
- Center Judge: Scott Walker
- Head Line Judge: Nicholas Theriot
- Line Judge: Walter Flowers
- Side Judge: Justin Larrew
- Back Judge: Tom Fimmen
- Alternate Official: Bryan Murphy
- Instant Replay: David Almand
- SEC Coordinator of Football Officials: John McDaid
How to Watch Alabama vs Georgia
Who: No. 1 Georgia vs No. 3 Alabama, SEC Championship Game
When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
TV: CBS
Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Georgia -6
Series: The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs have met a total of 70 times, with Alabama holding a 41-25-4 advantage in the series. The Crimson Tide currently has a six-game winning streak over the Bulldogs dating back to 2008.
The last times the two teams faced each other was the 2020 regular season. Down 24-17 with just minutes to go before halftime, Alabama place kicker Will Reichard nailed a 52-yard field goal as the clock expired to send both teams into the locker room and the Crimson Tide with a huge momentum boost. After the teams returned to the field, it was all Alabama as the Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 41-24.
Last time out: Alabama downed Auburn at the 2021 Iron Bowl in a thrilling quadruple-overtime comeback. Heading into the final two minutes of the game, the Crimson Tide trailed the Tigers 10-3, but a touchdown pass from Bryce Young to Ja'Corey Brooks took the game into extra periods, where Alabama ultimately prevailed in thrilling fashion by a margin of 24-22.
For Georgia, it was business as usual in Week 13 as the Bulldogs demolished rival Georgia Tech 45-0. Quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 14-of-20 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns while the Bulldogs defense held the Yellow Jackets to just 166 total yards.