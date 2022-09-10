Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas. — For the first time since 2011, Alabama is playing a true road game at a non-conference opponent. Tide vs. Texas, a matchup in Austin a century in the making.

No. 1 Alabama (1-0) and quarterback Bryce Young will go up against former offensive coordinator and current Texas (1-0) head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Pregame

Nick Saban has arrived at the stadium for his pregame walkthrough.

The Texas student section is completely full more than two hours before the game.

How to Watch No. 1 Alabama at Texas

Who: Alabama at Texas

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday

Where: DKR Texas Memorial Stadium

TV: FOX

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson, Sideline Roger Hoover, Host Cory Reamer. Sirius/XM: 81 (Alabama)/199 (Texas)

Series: Texas leads 7-1-1

Last Meeting: Jan. 7, 2010 in the BCS National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl, where Alabama defeated Texas 37-21 and brought Nick Saban his first national title with the Crimson Tide.

Heisman Trophy-winning running back Mark Ingram rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Second-string running back Trent Richardson was equally impressive, rushing for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

Ingram and Richardson also tied for the team-lead in receptions with two apiece.

Quarterback Greg McElroy completed 6-of-11 passes for 58 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Wide receiver Julio Jones caught just one pass for 23 yards, while Marquise Maize had one reception for four yards.

While the passing game was rather lackluster, Alabama's defense was what truly won the night for the Crimson Tide. In total, Alabama recorded four interceptions — including two by defensive back Javier Arenas. While defensive back Tyrone King also had an interception, the defensive highlight of the night came when defensive lineman Marcell Dareus caught a batted shovel pass and ran the ball back 28 yards for a pick-six.

Dareus was issued a flag for excessive celebration on the play when he threw the football in the end zone. Nevertheless, it was the highlight of the night for the Crimson Tide.

Last Time Out: No. 1 Alabama trounced Utah State inside Bryant-Denny Stadium 55-0 to start the season 1-0.

Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young was the star of the show, completing 18-of-28 passes for 195 passing yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, Young was also Alabama's leading rusher with 100 yards on five carries as well as a rushing touchdown.

In total, Alabama's offense recorded 559 yards — 281 in the air and 278 on the ground. Utah State, on the other hand, finished the game with 57 passing yards and 79 rushing for a total of 136. The Aggies finished with just seven first downs compared to 30 for the Crimson Tide.

Utah State finished with six three-and-outs on the game and was also stopped two of four attempts on fourth down. Meanwhile, Alabama punted the ball on just two occasions on the night.

"I was really pleased with the way the players approached this game," Saban said after the game. "I thought we had good energy, I thought we had good intensity. We had good preparation throughout this week. They're sort of challenging with some of the things they do. I thought the first group did a really good job and we had a lot of intensity."

On defense, linebacker Jaylen Moody led Alabama with six total tackles, with defensive back Brian Branch and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. finishing second with five tackles each. While no Crimson Tide player was able to record a sack on the game, Alabama totaled five tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries.

About Texas: The Longhorns finished 2021 with a record of 5-7, failing to reach a bowl game for the first time since the 2016 season. After starting the season 4-1, Texas proceeded to lose six games in a row — including a 57-56 overtime loss at home to Kansas — before salvaging one final win over Kansas State.

Texas fans might not have gotten all that they had hoped for in head coach Steve Sarkisian's first season, but there were still some noticeable improvements. The Longhorns averaged 424 yards and 35 points per game. While it wasn't enough to improve its record, Texas was put on track to progress heading into 2022.

All-time, the Longhorns rank as the sixth-winningest program in the FBS, with an overall record of 928-385-33. Alongside four national championships, Texas boasts an FBS third-best bowl appearances with 57.

When it comes to storied programs, Texas is undoubtedly near the top of the list.